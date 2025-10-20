Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution's best deck took everyone by surprise

One of the best decks in Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution came completely out of nowhere, taking top spots in several tournaments, despite not appearing on the Japanese scene at all with Mega Brave and Symphonia.

That deck is Mega Absol Box, a 'tool box' style deck that has a bunch of options for dealing with anything it faces. This deck saw great results at Milwaukee and Belo Horizonte Regionals recently, and is well-placed to become a serious part of the meta. And almost nobody saw it coming.

The core of the deck are the two Megas, Absol and Kangaskhan. These function like hammer and anvil: Kangaskhan tanks in the active zone while you set up (and also draws you cards) while Absol uses its horrifying Terminal Period attack to one-shot anything with 60 damage.

The deck has plenty of ways to set up for an instant Absol kill. A pair of Munkidoris is the obvious choice, but you can also use Yveltal's attack, plus Pecharaunt ex's poison alongside a monkey. Percharaunt is also a great way to switch Kangaskhan out, getting you ready for Absol to leap into the fray.

It's been nearly a month since Mega Evolution released, so I thought now was a good time to look at how the newest Pokémon set has shaken up the format, and this has got to be one of the biggest surprises in months.

Along with the Megas that have formed this intriguing new deck, other impactful cards include Solrock and Lunatone. Together these form an excellent draw-and-discard engine which has catapulted Ceruledge ex back into the spotlight. Just keep discarding fighting energy to pump your damage output. What could be simpler?

