This Pokémon TCG Alakazam deck can draw you cards for days

Despite the recent standard rotation in the Pokémon TCG, Dragapult ex retains pride of place at the top of the meta. If you're looking to try something new that doesn't involve repeatedly Phantom Diving your way through the opponent's benched Pokémon, there are always a fun selection of unconventional off meta strategies to explore. Several weeks ago, we discussed the Doublade deck that can overwhelm the opponent with swords, and today we'll talk about how you can use Alakazam to draw an obscene number of cards.

The Pokémon TCG has no hand size limit, so you're free to draw as many cards as you want to, without needing to discard them. The Alakazam card printed in last year's Mega Evolution expansion allows you to take full advantage of this. When you play this Alakazam, its ability 'Psychic Draw', will activate, slapping three cards straight into your hand. Then Alakazam's lone attack, 'powerful hand' puts two damage counters on the opponent's active Pokémon for each card in your hand. This damage can really add up quickly. Basically all Pokémon sets have featured a draw engine or two, but powerful payoffs like this are a much rarer sight.

Of course, this deck's entire draw suite is more than just Alakazam. Its pre-evolved form, Kadabra has an ability that draws two cards when it enters play. Most builds also runs three copies of Dudunsparce from Temporal Forces, which can use the 'run away draw' ability to shuffle itself back into the deck in exchange for allowing you to draw three cards. That's not to mention a slew of supporter cards like Dawn and Hilda that keep your deck flowing.

Alakazam was released several months ago, but this deck is making an appearance now since the disruption card Iono left standard during rotation. Iono's absence prevents your opponent from just dumping your hand straight back into your deck.

Adopting this strategy, there's no guarantee that you'll win games, but, true to the name of Alakazam's attack, you'll certainly have a powerful hand.

What sort of decks do you prefer to pilot? Top tier trailblazers, or unconventional underdogs? Share your takes in the Wargamer Discord.

Our list of the best Pokémon cards features Dragapult ex, although sadly, Alakazam is nowhere to be seen.