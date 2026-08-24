This goofy Alolan Exeggutor Pokémon card has the most HP ever

The Alolan Exeggutor card, just revealed for the upcoming Pokémon set 30th Celebration, looks like a real goofball. Illustrated by Oswaldo Kato, one of the best for environmental art that really situates these monsters in the Pokémon world, the walking palm tree looks like it's having a lot of fun.

Actually, as depicted, Exeggutor looks like it's just discovered its tail has another face on it and is both delighted and amused by this revelation.

But the cute art and silly situation belies this Pokémon's true potential. Just check out its ability and attack, and you'll see why it's the real deal.

Ability: Scale Up

If this Pokémon has 6 or more [G] Energy attached, its maximum HP is increased by 250.

[G][C][C][C] Mega Drain: 150 damage. Heal 50 damage from this Pokémon.

(Big ups to Joseph Anderson for this translation)

You need to stick a lot of energy onto this card for it to be worthwhile, but if you're able to pull that off, you have the tankiest Pokémon ever. I'm not exaggerating. With the HP boost, Alolan Exeggutor's maximum HP is 400. That's more than the highest HP Pokémon cards of all time, including every ex, VMAX, and mega evolution.

While you're going to need Mega Drains to take down anything that's not already weak to grass, you do get to heal 50 HP each time you use the attack, making this tank even harder to bring down. And when the tree is finally felled, your opponent gets a single prize card.

This seems like the foundations of a really fun and frustrating deck, though it's going to take a lot of set up to make it viable. Meganium is the key card here, doubling your energy so you only need three attached to hit the threshold.

But that's a Stage-2 and a Stage-3 you're now reliant on, so you need to do a lot of fetching to build your lines, and you need a Forest of Vitality to get everything evolved in good time. But hey, if Beedrill/Arboliva can work out okay, so can this. Grass has the support it needs!

We can make this even more absurd by throwing on capes that buff HP by +100. Now we just need to find a way to make the healing more effective and we have a monster on our hands.

Are you going to give this deck a try? Let us know over on the Wargamer Discord.