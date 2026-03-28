Here are the best Pokémon TCG deals in the Amazon Spring Sale.

The Amazon Spring Sale is in full swing. For the savvy Pokémon TCG shopper, that means that you'll be expecting some big restocks and some potentially valuable deals. I've had a browse through what's on offer, and here are three sealed products that I would recommend grabbing if you're in the US, and in the mood to expand your collection.

The highlight is definitely the Perfect Order Booster Display Box. Perfect Order is the newest of all Pokémon sets, it only launched yesterday, and if you're looking to get your hands on as many cards from the new set as possible this is the best way to go. With 36 boosters you'll get you a wide selection of new cards. These have already sold out on the official Pokémon Center US store,and Amazon is currently offering them at a competitive rate of $219, discounted from a $279 price tag outside of the sale.

Then there's the Cynthia's Garchomp ex Premium Collection. The Pokémon Company have a tendency to bundle some strange things together with their cards, and this product is definitely no exception. When you buy this, you'll get acrylic standees for Cynthia, and several of her Pokémon, as well as a Cynthia themed sticker. More importantly, though, you'll also get 6 boosters from a variety of sets from 2025, as well as a promo for Cynthia's Garchomp ex, and foil versions of Cynthia's Gible and Gabite that evolve into it. At $55 this is going for a good price considering the packs that it could potentially contain, even if you've got no clue what you'll do with all of the Cynthia accessories inside.

Finally, we come to the Paradox Destinies Tins. At $37 for a tin containing five packs, as well as a promo paradox Pokémon, you're getting plenty of boosters for your buck here. The cards inside are a bit older than those in the Cynthia''s Garchomp Collection, but they're all still standard legal if you're hoping to do a bit of deck building as well as some collecting.

What are some of the best Pokémon cards in your binder? Tell us about your coolest pulls in the Wargamer Discord.