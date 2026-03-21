New anime crossover Pokémon cards are coming - but only in China

China gets all sorts of sweet Pokémon TCG goodies, from figurines to exclusive alternative art cards. When it comes to unique Chinese Pokémon products, though, Gem Packs are the shining crown jewel. They're Exclusive boosters, produced only in simplified Chinese, that contain only four cards, but which are guaranteed to be full of exclusive holofoils. The fifth set of Gem Packs have just been revealed, and they contain some anime-inspired treats.

Gem Pack volume five, which is due to release in China on the 24th April, is actually a callback to the very first jewel encrusted booster from this series. Gem Pack volume one, which came out in January 2025, contained a selection of full-art cards depicting the protagonists of the Pokémon Horizons anime embarking on their adventure with their first partner Pokémon.

Now, in Gem Pack volume five, both these Pokémon and their trainers have grown up a bit. You can now find a selection of rare Pokémon cards inside that have reached their stage one evolution.

Each Gem Pack contains four cards, from a possible selection of 28, but the four most valuable cards are the full art anime crossover cards.

There's Liko and her Floragato, which is a reprint of the Floragato card from Journey Together, but with new art. Then there's Roy, and his Crocalor, which is a redesigned version of the Crocolar card from Surging Sparks, and there's Dot and her Quaxwel, which is also a resplendently redesigned Surging Sparks card.

That brings us to Captain Pikachu, who is perhaps the highlight of this Chinese collection. No version of this ocean cruising mouse card has ever been released internationally, as it's a new full art treatment of the Captain Pikachu card from Gem Pack 1. Not only that, but it's also the only Pokémon in the pack that hasn't evolved. Continuing an almost 30 year of trend of anime protagonists forgetting that Raichu exists.

What's your take on the Pokémon anime? Are you enjoying Pokémon Horizons or do you miss Ash, Brock, and Misty? Give us your views on the Wargamer Discord.

You might also be interested in our list of the best Pokémon cards if you're looking to level up your deck.