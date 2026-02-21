Singles from the Pokémon TCG's Ascended Heroes set are getting cheaper

With the official release of Ascended Heroes Elite Trainer Boxes yesterday, cards from the latest Pokémon TCG expansion are now more widely available than they were before. Now, granted, that doesn't mean that you'll be able to pick up sealed products from the set readily and easily. Like most recent Pokémon TCG expansions, these boxes sold out incredibly quickly at most retailers. What has changed is that the release of these Elite Trainer boxes has played a part in driving down the price of key singles from Ascended Heroes as they have become more widely available.

Ascended Heroes is undergoing a staggered launch. Tech sticker collections and blister packs from the set were released on January 30th, while Elite Trainer Boxes and mini tins were released yesterday. Booster bundles still haven't come out and will be available in April.

As each of these new products comes along, people will be cracking packs and selling singles, making the cards inside more widely available on the secondary market and bringing down their prices.

We've already seen several prominent price reductions hit key cards from the set.

One of the most dramatic examples is Mega Diancie ex - 282/217. Data from TCGplayer shows that this special illustration rare card was selling for $216 (£160) on the 2nd February, shortly after the release of the set. It's now averaging a value of $105 (£77.90), a more than $100 decline.

Similarly, Mega Dragonite ex - 271/217, the mega attack rare variant of the set's signature card, has seen its price more than halve. When the set launched on the 30th January, this gale summoning dragon was selling on TCGplayer for $78 (£57). Now it's going for $36 (£26).

Finally, we come to Psyduck - 226/217, a snoozing illustration rare reprint of a meta defining promotional card. This damp duck initially commanded a $102 (£75) price tag on the TCGplayer secondary market. It has now dipped to $66 ($49).

