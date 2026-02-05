You can grab a Pokémon Ascended Heroes Elite Trainer Box at $50 below market price right now

Pokémon Ascended Heroes Elite Trainer Boxes are almost here, weeks after the set officially 'launched' with a selection of Tech Sticker products. Unsurprisingly, the ETBs are highly sought after and, despite still being in the pre-order period, there are plenty of third-party listings that go way above the retail price. Fortunately, you can score the latest ETB full of Pokémon cards for cheaper than the market value right now, ensuring you'll get yours on release day.

The latest entry to the long list of Pokémon sets is already out (despite the all important ETBs not being available) and regardless of its peculiar release schedule, Ascended Heroes is standing out as not just the biggest, but one of the best expansions in the Pokémon TCG's history.

Packed with gorgeous cards - a colossal 295 of them in total - it's a Mamoswine of a set that deserves its popularity. However, being a special set also means no booster box and no individual packs, so you're relying on collections or Elite Trainer Boxes to get your boosters.

Sadly, the ETB isn't out - it's due to release later this month on Friday, February 20, 2026. Naturally, the Pokémon Center exclusive ones are long gone at this point, and a variety of retailers are already sold out, meaning that TCGPlayer's third-party listings are your best bet besides eBay or marketplace apps. The standard Elite Trainer Box is around $150 at market price, but if you're looking to save some money, you can actually get it for just $99.99 at GameStop. Sure, that's still above retail (even if you have a Pro subscription), but it's way cheaper than the market value right now.

You're still getting everything your Poképack-ripping heart desires: nine Pokémon Ascended Heroes boosters, alongside the included extras like card sleeves, damage-counter die, a TCG Live code, and arguably one of the most stunning promo cards in a long time, N's Zekrom. I managed to pull the Mega Dream ex version of this card, and trust me, it's an absolutely gorgeous single.

And nine packs means nine chances to score some of the biggest Ascended Heroes chase cards. From the valuable Mega Gengar ex #284 that's shot up as the set's priciest chase, to the gorgeous Mega Dragonite ex #290 - without a doubt, the expansion's most visually stunning offering - there are some splendiferous singles on offer. Yes, the chances may be low (they're SIRs, of course) but at least you've actually got an ETB full of packs to try, and at 100 bucks not the 150 dollar going rate to boot.

