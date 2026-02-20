You can get Pokémon TCG's Ascended Heroes ETB from Target if you're quick

It's already being whispered about as one of the best Pokémon TCG Elite Trainer Boxes in years, and it's available right now from Target for $59.99. That's right it's Ascended Heroes, the new Pokémon set which officially gets its full launch today, after a staggered start which saw just one product release at the end of January.

Of course, just because today is the official launch day, that doesn't mean it's going to be easy to get hold of the cards. This set in particular had plenty of problems with preorders, with many fans reporting their orders mysteriously cancelled. We still haven't gotten to the bottom of that, and since The Pokémon Company declined to comment, it's likely we never will.

$59.99 is a little way north of the MSRP for an Elite Trainer Box (that's usually $50), but given that these boxes are either perpetually sold out or served up at massively inflated prices, this is likely as good as we're going to get. The secondary market has these valued at around $110, so yeah, we reckon this is a pretty great deal.

You probably don't have time to lollygag. In fact, I'm typing feverishly right now, fully expecting Target's stock to run out by the time I'm ready to publish. That said, it's never a good idea to rush into a big purchase. If you do need to take the time and aren't sure if Ascended Heroes is the right Pokémon TCG set for you, we have a handy guide that may help.

Our guide to the best chase cards in Ascended Heroes shows off the blingiest SIR cards and the rare Pokémon cards from this set that are likely to hold value. Check it out if you're still mulling things over, or while you're waiting for your order to process.

If it's over an hour since this article came out you're probably too late, but don't despair! There are likely to be a few drops across this release day, so keep an eye on various stores today. Here are a few likely ones to consider:

And let us know over at the Wargamer Discord if we helped you secure a box!