Where to get Pokémon Ascended Heroes poster collections, now they're finally in the wild

I am a sucker for Ascended Heroes. The Pokémon TCG's latest special set is a colossal 295-card behemoth, so just collecting the lot is a huge challenge - but it's worth it for the amazing chases, many of which I'm still desperate to pull. Yes, it's had a bizarre release schedule compared to most Pokémon sets, but - hallelujah - the new duo of poster collections is finally available, and here's where you should look to get some.

While special sets like Ascended Heroes lack the ETBs, booster boxes, or single packs that we Pokémon TCG collectors favor for booster ripping sessions, they get a variety of other products, which usually come with extra goodies that get me almost as excited as the cheaper boosters I can't have.

The two poster collections, which have Mega Gardevoir and Mega Lucario as their mascots, are full of 10 packs each, as well as a gorgeous promo featuring each of the main 'mon in the new Mega Attack style. There's also a neat poster, hence the name 'poster collection'. Funny how that works.

I'm not going to beat around the Tangela here. I know, and you know, that you're mainly after those booster packs. Considering my high praise of the set in our Pokémon Ascended Heroes review, it's no surprise that I'm also after more packs, chasing after that gorgeous Mega Dragonite SIR, or hoping to get the Mega Gengar SIR - so I can trade it for the Dragonite, of course. There's also that pair of Pikachu SIRs that I really wouldn't mind, and for the literally dozens of fans who enjoy them, there's even shiny gold Mega Hyper Rares to go after.

Of course, like most things related to Ascended Heroes and Pokémon in general right now, prices for both the Mega Lucario Poster Collection and the Mega Gardevoir Poster Collection are above $100 on the secondary market, meaning people are willing to spend over double the retail price for each one. Of course, if you don't want to beat the panic of retail-priced listings, you can always head to TCGPlayer and attempt to find some below the market average, but I personally wouldn't unless you're desperate.

In reality, if you're looking to get either of the Pokémon Ascended Heroes Poster Collections, I'd personally keep checking the retailers below for regular stock refreshes. Both are now available, as of today (Friday, March 20, 2026). While you may think they're all gone, there will be some popping in and out of stock in some retailers. It's also worth bookmarking them, so you can keep checking regularly throughout the year:

If you're looking to get as many Pokémon TCG products this year as possible, I'd suggest joining our Wargamer Discord, where we'll be pinging you for any 'bargains' (if you can call below-market prices that) and any of the latest news regarding the TCG. It's the 30th Anniversary, so you'll want to be there before the big set drops later this year, and hopefully, you can score some of the upcoming celebration expansion.