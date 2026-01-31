The release of Ascended Heroes is the perfect opportunity to pick up these Pokémon TCG reprints

Ascended Heroes is a truly massive Pokémon TCG expansion. With almost 300 cards out there to collect, there's plenty here to please trainers of all persuasions. Not all of these cards are brand new, though, Ascended Heroes is packed full of reprints from a selection of recent releases. In several instances, these new releases have caused the old printings of these cards to dip in value, making now the perfect time to get your hands on some familiar favorites.

Let's start off with Pikachu ex from Surging Sparks. Ascended Heroes was announced on the 18th November 2025. At that time, according to data from TCGplayer, getting your hands on a copy of the Special Illustration Rare Pikachu ex - 238/191 would have cost you $320 (£233), today it's going for $254 (£185), a 21% decrease.

Then there's Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex. Originally released in Destined Rivals, there's a sinister new SIR art treatment of this villainous card coming out in Ascended Heroes. There are a variety of different prices listed for this new Mewtwo on eBay, most orbiting in the $400+ (£292) range. This makes it costlier than the hyper rare Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex - 240/182 and the Special Illustration Rare Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex - 231/182, which are selling for roughly $50 (£36.50) and $396 (£289) respectively. This is a marked decrease compared to their prior price tags.

Finally, almost $10 has been knocked off the price of the SIR version of Iono's Bellibolt ex 183/159 from Journey Together. Since the 18th November, its value has dropped from $48 (£35) to $39 (£28).

If you want to grab a copy of the brand new treatments of these cards from Ascended Heroes, they're currently the new hotness. This means that it might be difficult to get a hold of copies, and their prices will likely be pretty steep. These older variants of the same cards still look great, are much more readily available, and are going for much cheaper rates.

