Speedy trainers can get the Pokémon TCG's Ascended Heroes ETB from Walmart for $60

Pokémon card hunters, look this way! Ascended Heroes ETBs are available from Walmart, provided you have a Walmart+ membership. The boxes are available for $59.99, which appears to be the going rate for this kind of flash sale. Given that they're selling on TCGPlayer for $120 right now, we'd say that's a hell of a good deal.

The catch of course is that we have no idea how long these Ascended Heroes ETBs will be available. It's likely they'll sell out within the hour of this post going live, so if you're a latecomer to this article, try the link but don't get your hopes up. After this deal ends, the Walmart store says it'll be selling the boxes for $149.99, which is obviously yuck.

The previous Target deal we covered lasted about one and a half hours, but obviously the stock numbers here could be totally different. What's more, the Target deal dropped in the middle of the night for the US audience hungriest for these boxes, whereas this one is here during far more sociable hours. It opened at 10am EST and was announced an hour beforehand.

You do need to be quick if you want any hope of securing this deal, but we don't want you to put speed ahead of sense. If you don't know anything about Ascended Heroes, haven't checked out the rare Pokémon cards and SIR cards within, our guide to the best Ascended Heroes chase cards will quickly fill you in on the biggest collector items in this release.

Overall, while it's not likely to be as popular as Prismatic Evolutions or Destined Rivals, Ascended Heroes is looking like a great set. It's full of full art reprints of popular cards, and most of these look even better than the originals. Plus, that Mega Gengar ex SIR is simply stunning!

Ascended Heroes has had an oddly staggered launch. The first product was available by the end of January but ETBs officially came out on February 20. Of course, it was a madcap scramble to secure them, and in the week beforehand, many folk reported their preorders were mysteriously dropped.

There are likely to be more restocks of AH Pokémon cards across the next few weeks, so we recommend keeping the following store pages bookmarked to help you find product, especially if you were out of luck this time around.

And let us know over at the Wargamer Discord if we helped you secure an ETB!