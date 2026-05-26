Pokémon TCG's new Lucario set Aura Seeker hits Japan right after 30th Anniversary Celebration

While the Pokémon TCG world waits (im)patiently for news of the 30th Anniversary Celebration set, we have at least received a crumb of info about Aura Seeker - the new Japanese Pokémon set that's coming after it. First discovered in trademark filings by fansite Pokébeach two months ago, the expansion still hasn't been announced by The Pokémon Company. But the release date has now been reported by (who else) the 'Beach, along with confident predictions on the headline Pokémon - which rhymes with 'dookario'.

According to the intrepid Pokéwatchers at 'Beach - who've been incredibly reliable in their past predictions - Japan's Aura Seeker set will release on Friday, November 27.

That puts it just over two months after the mysterious 30th Anniversary Celebration set (expected on September 17) and means we can probably expect the English version in January 2027.

The site has also expanded on its previous prediction of Lucario as the mascot Pokémon for Aura Seeker: reportedly it will be Mega Lucario Z ex specifically. That makes sense: as one of the mega-evolved Z Pokémon introduced in October 2025's Legends ZA Mega Dimension DLC, Mega Lucario Z is another powerful, new hotness 'Mon fans will want in cardboard form. Besides, just look at all its weird appendages - how can we say no?

We've got a hell of a lot more cards coming out before Lukey gets us in its Aura Sphere, though. Abyss Eye came out last week in Japan, with English version Pitch Black due to come West on July 17. After that, Japanese fans get 'Storm Emeralda' in late July, widely expected to lead with a Mega Rayquaza ex - an emerald green colored dragon that can control storms. The codenames aren't too complex, really.

In the meantime, the question on all our minds is: when, oh when, are the curtains going to come up on the 30th Anniversary Celebration set(s)? The Pokémon company's big reveal teaser trailer in February promised us that "the future awaits" and yet, three months later, we're still awaiting it.

Inevitably, in the, er, current climate, we're all expecting the 30th Anniversary set to generate hype on a terrifying scale, and immediately sell out everywhere. But as of now, beyond the nostalgia-drenched cards teased in that trailer, all we know is that it'll be the first Pokémon expansion ever to be released simultaneously all over the world, rather than dropping in Japan a couple months early, as usual.

It'll be fascinating to see how the firm pulls that off, and indeed how many any actual normal nerds like us get to buy any of the cards before a wild Abra teleports them directly to Ebay for 10 times the retail price. What do you think? Any predictions, or a wish list for the 30th Anniversary? Come join the free Wargamer Discord community and let us know - and stick around for the latest news on all these upcoming expansions as we get it.