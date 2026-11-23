The first Aura Seeker IR Pokémon cards are here, and they might actually be TOO pretty

What sets an SIR Pokémon card apart from an IR? Is it just rarity, the chance of pulling one from a pack? Or should an SIR card be instantly identifiable as special.- before you check the card's rarity symbol?

I only ask, because the first secret rare cards from the Japanese Pokémon set Aura Seeker (our Flowing Fists) have been revealed, and look - it's not that I think the Secret Illustration Rare for Mega Lucario Z looks bad - it's just that the other cards, taken as a whole, blow it out of the water.

Mostly I'm looking at the Blatoise and Hatterene cards here, which I personally think could pass for SIRs easily. While there's nothing that unique about this depiction of the big blue Kanto starter, the close-up makes the turtle super imposing, and the environment look lush. With the sun blazing white and the water's reflections shining on the Pokémon, that is one good-looking scene.

Hatterene is the standout of this little quartet. The high contrast, colorful, heavily patterned art style looks super unique and the fairy/psychic type just shines on this card.

Meanwhile the Lucario Z is… well, I think it's going to be contentious. It's got the highly textured look that the Pokémon TCG likes for its chase SIR cards nowadays (see Darkrai, Rayquaza etc) but the colors are pretty muted and it's pretty hard to see what's going on. Is Lucario in a battle here? Admittedly, you couldn't really see what was going on in the Rayquaza Delta Reign or Darkrai Pitch Black SIRs either, but those were more deliberately abstract. Here, we see terrain and ripples of psychic energy, but not the whole scene.

It's a good card, but is it obviously an SIR next to that Blastoise and that Hatterene? I'd say no, but what do you think?