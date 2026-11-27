With its release today, all of the SAR and AR cards for the upcoming Pokémon set Aura Seeker (Japanese version of Flowing Fists) have been revealed, and this might just be my favorite of the year. The card list is stacked with fab interpretations of all kinds of different Pokémon, with so much variety across the roster.

When the first few cards dropped earlier this week, I was a little concerned by the muted tones and subtle look of Mega Lucario Z, but the other SAR cards put any fears that the 'special' cards would be overshadowed by the 'regular' art rares to rest. Mega Garchomp Z has great colors and a dynamic pose, and I can't wait to see a higher resolution version of its art. Absol is a little more basic in terms of its background, but the deep reds, purples, and blacks make it wonderfully gothic.

It was actually revealed a while ago, but I think Crusher Wake's Fervor, illustrated by Fist of the North Star manga artist Tetsuo Hara, is the best supporter SIR we've had in years. And Sigilyph, such an easily forgotten Pokémon, has perhaps the most unique art style of any card in this entire set.

Plenty of the new Illustration Rare/AR cards go hard as well. Bellsprout's lovely scenery looks straight out of a children's picture book, while Ninetales appears mythical, its art putting me in mind of a phoenix.

Oranguru and Buizel are some of the cutest cards in the set, the Pokémon sitting perfectly chill, while their cards lets the backgrounds do the 'wow'-ing.

Now Aura Seeker is out in the wilds, we'll be watching the secondary market to see which of its cards fetches the highest dollar (or yen, I should say), so we can make predictions for our own release Aura Seeker on February 6. What is your favorite card from this collection?