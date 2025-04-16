Grab Pokémon packs from a hard-to-find set in this Amazon deal

If you don’t have a particular Pokémon set in mind and just want to tear open some boosters then tins, which have a selection of packs hailing from several recent releases, are a good way to go – if you can find them that is.

Fortunately, we can help with that, as Azure Legends tins are now selling on Amazon for $29.99. Even though it’s not a mindblowing deal, given how hardpressed fans are to locate modern Pokémon products at all these days, we thought it was still worth shouting out. What’s more, the exact same tins are selling for double this price from other outlets and on the secondary market.

The deal includes five booster packs and a promo card featuring Kyogre, Xerneas, or Dialga. However, as the sales page states that you’ll receive a random tin, you won’t be able to pick the promo you want (bah, humbug). The packs will be the same for each tin, however, and that’s where the real good stuff comes in.

In particular, the highlight of these tins are two packs of Surging Sparks. This Pokémon TCG set came out in late 2024, and you could say it was the spark that lit the fuse on the latest surge of interest in the hobby. It sold out incredibly quickly upon release.

This set’s biggest chase card, Pikachu ex, now sells for upwards of $300, and the set has other good SIR cards selling for over $100 too. Even though the zeitgeist has moved on to salivating over Prismatic Evolutions Eevee cards and the upcoming newest Pokémon set Destined Rivals, Surging Sparks still has plenty of hype behind it. As a result, when they’re in stock at all, individual packs of Surging Sparks can sell for anywhere from $6 – $10, and really good deals dry up in minutes.

The other packs in the Azure Legends tins are one each of Obsidian Flames, Temporal Forces, and Stellar Crown.

You can use your own judgement to decide whether $6 per pack is worth it to you, but $29 is pretty close to RRP for this product. At Best Buy, where they’re now sold out, we can see that their original price was $27.

What confuses matters a little is that Azure Legends tins sell on The Pokémon Center, when they’re not out of stock too, for $21.99. However, this is actually a slightly different variant (the portrait orientation is a dead giveaway) with one pack fewer: Obsidian Flames is not included.

It’s worth noting that there is some reason to be cautious about this deal. 6 of the 40 Amazon reviews for the product claim these packs were ripped and resealed. If this was a third party seller, that would be more than enough for us to say ‘steer clear’, but these items are sold by and shipped from Amazon.com rather than a third party, and there are about 30 four/five star reviews from users who seemingly had no issues.

For more Pokémon price stories, check out the most expensive rare Pokémon cards, to see how truly silly these prices can get. And for more deals and contests, check out our new Discord.