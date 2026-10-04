New Delta Reign artwork puts a smile on the face of one of the Pokémon TCG's saddest Pokémon

There are several unwritten laws of the Pokémon universe: Magikarp will always splash around impotently, full art Charizard cards will always be worth an obscene amount of cash, and Azurill will always be miserable. Quite why this is the case isn't exactly clear, but in almost every piece of official artwork, the Polka Dot Pokémon Azurill is depicted looking absolutely heartbroken. Well, that cycle of sadness ends in November, since the new Pokémon TCG expansion features two pieces of Azurill artwork that look positively joyous.

Debuting in generation three, Azurill is the pre-evolved form of Marill and Azumarill. It always looks incredibly melancholy for unclear reasons. Perhaps because it's a baby Pokémon, and babies cry all the time? Perhaps because it's still a normal type, while both of its evolved forms are water type, and it's sad because it can't swim? Perhaps it just opened an entire Elite Trainer Box without getting any Rare Pokémon cards? Who's to say?

Well, in Delta Reign, Azurill finally gets a chance to be happy. In its first ever piece of Illustration Rare artwork, Azurill is beaming while bouncing around on its tail. Not only that, but its regular art also depicts it with a big smile on its face. What a turnabout!

Azurill's Bouncy-Bounce Charge attack (yes, that is the real name) allows it to grab an energy card of any kind from your deck and attach it to one of your benched Pokémon. This definitely has potential, particularly because the attack doesn't cost any energy to use, and it can grab special energy cards, and not just basics. Azurill could be a valuable support card in decks that are reliant on special energies to bring their strategy together, or decks running Pokémon of a variety of different types. Azurill's smile here is clearly well deserved.

Are there any preview cards from Delta Reign that you've been excited to see? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord server.