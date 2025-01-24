This Pokémon Journey Together card is already going for $500

While we have to wait a couple of months to start opening packs of Pokémon Journey Together, those who opted for the Japanese version are already enjoying the upcoming expansion. Battle Partners, which launched on January 24, 2025, has a variety of chase cards already – but some are certainly more valuable than others, with one card going for roughly $500 already.

As the most expensive Pokémon cards seem to fluctuate every single day, it’s no surprise that Journey Together (or Battle Partners, if you want to be pedantic) already has some valuable options. The newest Pokémon set for Japan seems to be off to a great start, delivering some excellent Special Art Rares (SARs) and the return of an old gameplay mechanic.

While we have yet to see if Journey Together boosters end up being some of the best Pokémon packs to buy (that is, if we can get our hands on the sold-out set), it seems Battle Partners certainly has some valuable SARs. Iono’s Bellibolt ex 125/100 is already hitting upwards of $300 to $400 on eBay, and N’s Zoroark ex 127/100 is sitting nicely between $150 to $200. But one card is already leading the charge as Journey Together’s most expensive card.

Lillie’s Clefairy ex 126/100 is already seeing listings of $500 or more, and these aren’t asking prices – they’re sold items. The artwork showcases Lillie enjoying the flowers with her beloved Clefairy. Considering the ‘Mon is one of the most recognizable and cutest Pokémon out there, it’s no surprise it’s a hit already, something helped by the fact that Clefairy was supposed to be the mascot of the popular franchise.

Listings for the entire set of SARs are already popping up on marketplaces, so if you’re looking to start your Journey Together collection early with Battle Partners, we recommend taking a look on eBay US and eBay UK. Considering that Japanese prices typically decrease once the English Pokémon sets arrive, we imagine these SARs will drop over time. But, considering the market right now, who knows?

Alternatively, you could always buy some Battle Partners booster boxes from eBay or Zatu Games in the US and UK respectively. That means you’re praying that your pulls will be generous, but considering the Terastal Festival pull rates, perhaps you’ll be lucky with fellow Japanese set Battle Partners.

If you’ve been looking for some pricey additions to your library, these Pokémon Journey Together cards make for expensive, yet lovely display pieces in your Pokémon card collecting journey. Buying singles can be expensive in any of the best trading card games, but some are absolutely beautiful enough to deserve the high price.

