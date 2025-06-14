After a disappointing time with Prismatic Evolutions, Pokémon Battle Partners made me fall in love with the TCG once again. It, and its English counterpart with Journey Together, offered beautiful artwork and the return of the Trainer's Pokémon mechanic, giving me a refreshing experience. However, it has been subject to high prices due to the hype, but you can get a booster box of Battle Partners at a great price right now.

It had a great stint in our best Pokémon packs as a recent release, but Battle Partners still holds a lot of value. Sure, it may not have the most expensive Pokémon cards hiding away in its boosters, but it definitely has a lot of charm, with plenty of must-have cards to collect - personally, I'm a big fan of Hop's Wooloo, purely on the artwork alone.

The general vibe that Battle Partners brings is genuinely exciting. It may not have the best Pokémon cards for breaking the TCG's meta, but it offers a lot of collectible value. The Special Illustration Rares and Illustration Rares all look stunning in person, and after my disappointment with Destined Rivals, Battle Partners has kept me buying more packs.

Lily's Clefairy ex remains the top SIR of the set, an adorable card that highlights two fan-favorites together, and to this day, it's still the most valuable chase from Battle Partners. However, I'm partial to N's Reshiram myself, as I remember falling in love with the artwork as soon as it was revealed, and it's also why I'm still opening this expansion, despite a few Pokémon sets in English and Japanese releasing since then.

Admittedly, this deal isn't dropping it to pre-hype prices, but considering most Japanese booster boxes are quite expensive right now, you can get Pokémon Battle Partners for just $64.54 on Amazon. That's a lot cheaper than it was before, and considering you get 30 packs, that's roughly $2 a pack.

So, if you've been waiting for the right time to stock up your binders with the cutest Pokémon, it's safe to say this Pokémon Battle Partners deal isn't one to miss out on. It's a great set to pass the time with, especially if you're like me, waiting for the newest Pokémon set to arrive with Black Bolt and White Flare.

