Grab one of the best Pokémon TCG ETBs at 70% below market price!

If you're a Pokémon TCG fan not finished hunting for sweet, sweet Eeveelutions then you may want to head to Best Buy where there's the chance to pick up a real bargain, a Prismatic Evolutions Elite Trainer Box available for just $49.99.

I say a chance, because you can't just click purchase and walk away with the ETB. If that were the case, every copy would've been gone before I even had the chance to type these sentences. Instead, the Best Buy store is running what it calls an 'exclusive sales event'.

Basically, it's a lottery. You need a free Best Buy account, and then you can request an invite to the sale. Stay vigilant: if you're lucky enough to be picked, you'll have just 24 hours to make the purchase, and the time to hear back can vary.

If you have the luck of the devil, this seems like a great opportunity to get one of the best Pokémon sets of the last couple of years at retail price. Prismatic Evolutions ETBs are way, way inflated on the secondary market, where they're selling for $167. Believe it or not, that's actually a significant decrease from their peak in March, when a Prismatic Evolutions box would set you back $210!

In some ways, this is a pretty staggering price for just nine booster packs (plus the accessories and energy cards that come bundled into an ETB). However, it's unsurprising given the opportunity to grab some very rare Pokémon cards from this set.

In particular, Umbreon ex's SIR sells for over $1,000, and there are several other SIRs from this set that would easily pay for the price tag. Your chances of opening any one of them from just nine packs isn't exactly great, but hope is a powerful thing.

At any rate, there doesn't seem to be any real downside to signing up for this Best Buy deal. Either you'll get to buy Prismatic Evolutions packs at retail price or you won't!