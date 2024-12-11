What’s better than collecting Pokémon cards? Well, getting them as a Christmas gift, of course. After a year of ripping packs opening and praying for some brilliant pulls, why not treat yourself to some of the best Pokémon gifts for Christmas, featuring a variety of collections, bundles, and too many cards to count?

We’ve curated a list of must-have Pokémon TCG goodies for you or your friends and family to enjoy over the holidays. Whether you’re looking to grab some of the most expensive Pokémon cards, or you’re simply starting your Pokémon card collecting journey, here are some top gifts to pick up this year.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Surging Sparks Booster Box The best Pokémon booster box right now. Today’s best deals Today’s best deals Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Surging Sparks Booster Box specifications: Era Scarlet & Violet Expansion Surging Sparks Booster Packs 36 Chase highlights Pikachu ex – 238/191, Latias ex 239/191, Milotic ex 237/191 Reasons to buy Plenty of packs to open

Beautiful SAR artwork

Some valuable chase cards Reasons to avoid Stock issues means higher price

Pull rates aren’t the best The newest Pokémon set is Surging Sparks, bringing a Pikachu-focused expansion to the Scarlet & Violet era. While the pull rates aren’t fantastic, something I know from personal experience, the chase for some highly-sought cards keeps me buying packs from Surging Sparks. With 36 booster packs to rip open and hope for the best, this Surging Sparks Booster Box gives you plenty of satisfying boosters to tear apart in the hopes of a great card. Even if you don’t manage to get the coveted Pikachu ex 238/191, there’s still some brilliant art here for the iconic Pokémon.

Pokémon Charizard ex Super-Premium Collection The best Pokémon TCG gift overall Today’s best deals Today’s best deals Pokémon Charizard ex Super-Premium Collection specifications: Era Scarlet & Violet Expansion Various Booster Packs 10 Chase cards Terapagos ex 170/142, Greninja ex 214/167, Charizard ex 214/167 SIR Reasons to buy Awesome Charizard card holder

Various packs from sold out expansions

Bonus Charizard promo cards Reasons to avoid Varying packs means less chance of specific chase cards This one is for all of those of you who love the best Charizard cards in Pokémon TCG. Offering 10 booster packs from various Scarlet & Violet expansions, such as the brilliant Obsidian Flames and Twilight Masquerade sets, this is a great bundle to get your hands on some now hard-to-get packs. It also comes with three Charizard promo cards to show your love for everyone’s favorite dragon. However, the star of the show is clearly the Charizard figurine card holder, which lets you show off your favorite Pokémon card – perhaps even one of your new chase cards. Speaking of chase cards, we wouldn’t use this collection as a way of getting each expansion’s best pulls. With just 10 packs split across a variety of expansions, the pull rates will likely be very slim. However, that shouldn’t take away from how amazing this collection is.

Individual rare Pokémon cards Expensive, rare, but very cool cards Today’s best deals Today’s best deals Reasons to buy Buy your favorite chase cards

No need to hope for good pull rates

Many eBay sellers will store the cards in great condition Reasons to avoid Can get expensive

Some cards aren’t graded The hope of pulling that one card you’ve been chasing is tempting, as you spend a small fortune on booster packs, booster boxes, and other Pokémon cards. However, why not skip the chase in favor of just buying that card you’re looking for? Whether you’ve sold your house for a Shadowless Charizard, or you’re simply looking for the new Umbreon ex from Terastal Festival, plenty of eBay sellers got lucky pulls from their packs – and you can easily find some to purchase at a great price. This can become a costly endeavor – especially if you decide to go for the more valuable Pokémon cards. However, it also saves you wasting money away in the hopes of that one chase.

Pokémon Terapagos ex Ultra-Premium Collection The best Ultra-Premium Collection. Today’s best deals Today’s best deals Pokémon Terapagos ex Ultra-Premium Collection specifications: Era Scarlet & Violet Expansion Various Booster Packs 18 Chase cards Terapagos ex 170/142, Greninja ex 214/167, Charizard ex 214/167 SIR Reasons to buy Plenty of booster packs to rip open

Lots of neat accessories and great promo cards

Awesome magnetic card holder Reasons to avoid Expensive

Extra accessories only matter if you play Pokémon TCG The Terapagos ex Ultra-Premium Collection truly deserves the premium in its name. This Pokémon bundle contains a massive 18 booster packs, which is half of a booster box, as well as plenty of neat extras for any Pokémon TCG fan to enjoy. Offering three neat promo cards, alongside a magnetic card holder, a playmat, and foil energy, this bundle delivers a great gift for anyone who enjoys playing Pokémon. While the value is mainly for those interested in playing one of the best trading card games, it’s still a great collection for those who are just trying to find awesome cards. Admittedly, it does land on the pricier end due to the amount of extras and booster packs you receive. But it’s still an incredible, thoughtful gift that any Pokémon fan would love to add to their collection.

Pokémon 151 Japanese booster box The best Japanese Pokémon booster box. Today’s best deals Today’s best deals Pokémon 151 Japanese booster box specifications: Era Scarlet & Violet Expansion 151 Booster Packs 20 Chase cards Pikachu 025/165 (Master Ball Foil), Gengar 094/165 (Master Ball Foil), Charizard ex 201/165 Reasons to buy Japanese 151 is more available than the English version

20 booster packs

Cheaper than English packs Reasons to avoid All of the text is in Japanese The English Pokémon 151 expansion is… not easy to find. It’s often scalped and sold at ridiculous prices, and when it does become available, it sells out almost instantly. Fortunately, the Japanese set is easy to get a hold of, while still having the same excellent chase cards. If you’re stuck on having an English-only collection, this won’t be the best gift. However, for those of you who like owning cool cards, including the rare pull cards from the 151 expansion, this is the easiest way to grab some of this hard-to-get set without breaking the bank. One thing to note is that the Japanese packs come with seven cards instead of the usual 10 from English booster packs. However, there are still 20 packs here, meaning you’ll get 140 cards from the Japanese booster box.

Pokémon Pokéball Diecast Replica The best Pokémon collectible. Today’s best deals Today’s best deals Pokémon Pokéball Diecast Replica specifications: Material Metal Measurements 12.7 x 22.9 x 12.7cm (for Pokéball) Reasons to buy Brilliant build quality

Great display piece Reasons to avoid Can be pricey For the die-hard Pokémon fans out there, this die-cast Pokéball replica is to die for. Sorry, I couldn’t help myself there, but this excellent set of replicas from The Wand Company offers some premium Pokéballs, ranging from the classic red-and-white to the prestigious Master Ball. While they aren’t toys, and they don’t offer the same resale value or chase as your Pokémon cards, the Pokéball replicas offer a brilliant display piece that looks and feels magnificent. It also uses batteries for light-up action to give you that true Pokémon feeling.

Official Pokémon Squishmallows The best cuddly Pokémon toys. Today’s best deals Today’s best deals Reasons to buy Official licenced Pokémon toys

Soft and cuddly Reasons to avoid Can be expensive After spending Christmas Day unwrapping presents and ripping open booster packs, you may feel fairly tired. However, choosing one of these excellent Pokémon Squishmallows will keep you cozy after a hectic day. Ranging from iconic Pokémon like Pikachu and Gengar to the brilliant Dragonite and Marill, there are plenty of Squishmallows you can choose between. Thankfully, they’re all equally comfortable to hold and cuddle, no matter your age. Unsurprisingly, considering the popularity of both Pokémon and Squishmallows, these plush toys can be a bit pricey. However, any Pokémon fan will love this as a gift for Christmas.

How to choose the best Pokémon gift for Christmas

We strongly suggest speaking with the person you intend to buy some Pokémon cards for before ordering any of the gifts above. People have preferences for certain expansions and eras of Pokémon, so you don’t want to grab someone a Surging Sparks booster box if they prefer the early Scarlet & Violet era.

However, we curated this list with the idea of focusing on brilliant Pokémon gifts that serve the entire era of Scarlet & Violet, as well as offering a way to order classic Pokémon cards. Any of these gifts would be an excellent present to open on Christmas day.

FAQs

What are the best Pokémon cards to buy as a gift?

Unless you’re buying expensive and valuable Pokémon cards, we strongly suggest opting for booster packs, boxes, or collections that offer the fun of opening a Pokémon pack. Individual cards can be pricey, and you may risk spending money on an expensive card that someone doesn’t want in their collection.

Why are some Pokémon TCG gifts more expensive than others?

As the various Pokémon sets come and go, many people hold onto older expansions to sell at a higher price. Sets like Crown Zenith, despite releasing in early 2023, are already more expensive than at retail price. However, there are always new sets releasing, and many of the Scarlet & Violet expansions are readily available. If you’re not sure which expansion to buy for your friend or family member, ask them which cards they’re collecting.

What do you get for people who like Pokémon?

Pokémon comes in plenty of different formats, from TV shows to collectible cards. We curated this list with a focus on the TCG game, as well as some extra goodies that any Pokémon fan will enjoy, especially the coveted Pokéball replica. We personally suggest the Charizard ex Super-Premium Collection, thanks to the iconic Charizard card holder figure and plenty of booster packs too.

