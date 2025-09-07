Classic Pokémon card Birthday Pikachu abruptly doubles in price

Birthday Pikachu is one of the Pokémon TCG's most eye catching cards. While most printings of this cake-eating electric mouse cost upwards of $50, often climbing into hundreds, there was (until recently) an affordable way to get a copy. The newer Celebrations: Classic Collection version used to be cheap, at just over $6. Now, the card's price has more than doubled to $13, and goes for as much as $25 on a good day.

Birthday Pikachu is technically called '______'s Pikachu', the idea being that the card's owner write their name along the blank line, personalizing their very own Pikachu pal. It's never been one of the most expensive rare Pokémon cards around, but its adorable premise and bizarre, slightly haunting background art have cemented its place as a classic collectible card from the game's early years.

Birthday Pikachu was originally released in Japan as a special promotion to commemorate the game's second anniversary in 1998. English versions were distributed as a reward for competitors in a mail-in 'Create A Card' campaign in 2001.

Birthday Pikachu was reprinted in 2021 in the Celebrations set. It was included in the Celebrations Classic Collection (CCC), a selection of 25 iconic cards from the game's past that were slipped into Celebrations. In the following years, this festive mouse, along with the rest of the Celebrations cards, has tended to sell at pretty low prices compared to brand new Pokémon sets.

Now, though, with the Pokémon TCG's big 30th anniversary year around the corner and its community poised to enter yet another cataclysmic cycle of hype, prices of various cards and sets are beginning to bubble up - especially those most imbued with nostalgia for Pokémon's 1990s beginnings.

Thus, TCGPlayer's average price for an ungraded copy of the CCC Birthday Pikachu has jumped by 114% since March, from $6.36 to $13.58.

Several other cards from the Celebrations: Classic Collection have seen their value rise dramatically recently. From August to September, the set's Shining Magikarp rose from around $25 to over $45. In the same time frame, the Classic Collection printing of Mew ex more than doubled in price from roughly $7 to over $16.

Birthday Pikachu's surging price has nothing to do with in-game playability. It isn't even a tournament legal card, since it deals additional damage on its controller's birthday, something that would be incredibly complex to reliably check. Even if the card were permitted in competitive play, it's horribly underpowered compared to the best Pokémon cards of today.

But it seems collectors are anticipating another huge wave of enthusiasm for the old classics in 2026, in which nostalgia rich cards like Birthday Pikachu will command even higher prices. Whether they're right remains to be seen, but it seems like another sign that Pokémon card collecting isn't going to get much cheaper any time soon.

