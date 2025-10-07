Pokémon Black Bolt booster bundle discounted below market price for Prime Day

Like a bolt of lightning, Pokémon Black Bolt, and its other half White Flare, are difficult to catch before they're gone. Pokémon TCG products and collections disappear from physical and virtual shelves at light speed (especially when they're anywhere close to retail prices) so we're left with finding bargains below the current market value. Fortunately, Prime Day has given us a decent Pokémon Black Bolt booster bundle below market price, so now's your chance to grab it.

I'll be honest: there are very few opportunities to get any of the best Pokémon packs at normal retail prices right now. They sell out ridiculously fast at every store, so if you're keen to get your hands on some fresh boosters to rip, chances are you'll have to settle for getting packs at below market price instead.

Considering it's a special set, there's no surprise that Pokémon Black Bolt is flying out of stores fairly quickly. One of most recent Pokémon sets, it was released in July 2025, and brings back the glorious Unova region roughly 15 years after the DS games launched. Naturally, hopeless completionists like me are hoping to get a master collection, despite ongoing shortages making it difficult. The chase cards here really are exquisite, though.

There's no surprise that Zekrom ex #172, a fan-favorite legendary Pokémon, leads the charge as Black Bolt's biggest card, as well as being the expansion's mascot opposite White Flare's Reshiram. You've also got the ugly-but-expensive Victini #171, an all-red variant of the 'mon that, for some reason, has exploded in value.

I also love the fact that, against all odds, the trippy and vibrant color scheme has also made Seismitoad #105 an incredible chase card, sitting as the second most expensive Pokémon card of the expansion. Honestly, it's a great, gorgeous-looking Illustration Rare with artwork that'll certainly stand out in your collection. Just make sure you put it in a sleeve and a toploader, because Shinji Kanda cards are on the up.

While White Flare doesn't have a similar offer right now, you can currently grab the Pokémon Black Bolt booster bundle for $54.87 on Amazon, a minor discount from its previous price, and still below market price. Admittedly, market value is pretty volatile right now, but at least Amazon gives you a (hopefully) new product as opposed to risking it with third-party sellers. Even though it's a discount during the big Prime Day sale event, it's not exclusive to Prime members, so don't worry about needing to sign up for another subscription.

