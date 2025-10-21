Pokémon Black Bolt ETBs and mini tins drop below market value for a short time

If I had to choose a favorite between the pair of special sets, Pokémon Black Bolt would easily be my top choice. Well, it would be, if I could get any packs. Much like many other recent Pokémon sets, Black Bolt is a casualty of the stock shortages and the continued hype, but you don't have to pay extortionate prices - in fact, you could get some Pokémon Black Bolt Elite Trainer Boxes and some mini tins below market value.

Any trainers like me may be accustomed to not getting the best Pokémon packs right now, considering how limited the stock is. The Pokémon TCG has had plenty of times where it feels like the panic buys and constant high prices have become normal, but it feels like the hype bubble's grip has made the entire year difficult to get any expansions at all, let alone special sets like Black Bolt or Prismatic Evolutions.

While prices are still above retail, there are some discounts if you're willing to look past the standard retailers. Plenty of third-party sellers are offering minor deals on market-priced products, even if they aren't as nice as seeing cuts on the retail price. Black Bolt is one of them, and as the newest Pokémon set takes the spotlight away, you can start to see Black Bolt listings drop below the current market price.

One look at the Black Bolt page on TCGPlayer will highlight some of the current listings, and like other marketplaces, these can change frequently. However, it's not hard to see that there are plenty of sellers trying to sell products, whether that's the Elite Trainer Boxes or the mini tins, below the typical average. You can click this link to see the existing discounts.

That means you'll still get those chances to score the most expensive Pokémon cards and those chases without paying a huge premium on packs. Zekrom ex #172's gorgeous artwork is still a top-tier SIR to go after, and while it's very ugly in my opinion, the Victini #171 is still highly sought after with its all-red design. You've still got that chase and the potential of collecting a master set of the cards, despite paying slightly over retail.

Even if you don't score those Illustrated Rares, you're adding plenty of cards to your collection, which most people waiting to get Black Bolt at retail won't have. Having plenty of the best Pokémon cards to build your decks with is essential to win competitively, so you don't have to wait around for months, with the hopes of it coming in stock and staying on shelves at the normal price.

So, if you've been waiting for a chance to grab some Pokémon Black Bolt, this is a great opportunity. However, if you're looking to find more deals in the near future, we share the latest discounts on our Wargamer Discord, so make sure to join if you're looking to save on anything from the best board games and Pokémon cards to LEGO sets and MTG products.