Pokémon Black Bolt and White Flare's ugliest card is going for ridiculous prices

With the release of every Pokémon expansion, the old debate of which card will come out as the community's favorite is a hot subject, as each passing week sees collectors and players alike discuss their top chase cards. However, the average prices after a set's launch are a strong indication of what cards people are buying, and the current favorite of Pokémon Black Bolt and White Flare seems to be the ugliest card of the expansion.

I'm not going to pretend that I'm the all-seeing eye of the best Pokémon cards, and say that the beauty of a card is objective - that would be foolish. But when it comes to the newest Pokémon set, Black Bolt and White Flare, the most popular card isn't exactly pretty. If anything, it's truly ugly, and it baffles me that it's going for roughly $450 right now, beating out the mascot's Reshiram and Zekrom. Yikes.

The most expensive Pokémon card of Black Bolt and White Flare is… Victini #171 / #172 for Black Bolt and White Flare, respectively. Despite being the same card, they have a different number. Because, well, who doesn't like things being more confusing than necessary? It's a Red Rare, which is fitting, as it's basically Victini in an oversaturated red filter that looks as unappealing as it does fascinating.

I'm all for personal opinion, which is why I'm sharing mine. This card is absolutely awful. It definitely looks better in person, based on images I've seen, but the digital captures reveal how truly grotesque it is. Sure, maybe it doesn't reach the hellish depths of the most cursed Pokémon cards out there, but it's definitely going that way.

Worst of all, it goes for ridiculous prices. Both #171 and #172 are averaging roughly $450 on marketplace listings, according to Pricecharting. It doesn't reach the high bar of cards like Moonbreon, but it's actually more expensive than Paldean Fates' Mew ex #232 (or 'Bubble Mew'), which is arguably one of the most beautiful Scarlet and Violet era cards.

That means if you're looking to complete both Pokémon sets, you're going to spend around $900 on this card alone. Why would you hurt yourself like that? Personally, if you must get the card, I'd keep tabs on eBay US and eBay UK, and hope to find a good deal (or watch the price drop over time, hopefully).

I'd rather spend that money on other cards, even if it's from less desirable expansions. In any case, if you think I'm wrong, you can always tell me off in the Wargamer Discord. I don't mind, as I can debate why this card's lack of aesthetic value anytime.

While you're here, make sure to check out our coverage on the best trading card games, where we discuss everything from Disney Lorcana to Star Wars Unlimited. Or, for something more aesthetically pleasing, here are the cutest Pokémon of them all.