Whether you’re returning after a long break or you’ve recently started collecting, it can be annoying to find out you missed out on some excellent Pokémon expansions. However, for those who missed out on this brilliant Sword and Shield set, the Pokémon TCG Brilliant Stars Elite Trainer Box is back in stock – almost three years after it first launched.

While not on our list of the best Pokémon packs to buy, the Brilliant Stars set offers the mythical Arceus as its headlining Pokémon. Strangely, Arceus isn’t one of the most expensive Pokémon cards in the set though, as the Alt Art Charizard V – one of the best Charizard cards – takes the spot for most valuable.

If you’re looking to score an exciting set as one of the best Pokémon gifts, the Brilliant Stars Elite Trainer Box is finally back in stock. Despite launching in February 2022, and being eventually outshined by other Sword and Shield expansions, it’s still among the most brilliant (pun intended) Pokémon sets to own, and you can finally get some packs – and best of all, at a reasonable price.

Thanks to a restock at Target, you can pick up the Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Elite Trainer Box for just $39.99. According to those over on the Pokémon TCG deals subreddit, there is plenty of stock to go around, so you may be able to grab a few boxes for yourself, a family member, or a friend.

Unfortunately, as far as we can tell, no retailers are restocking Brilliant Stars in the UK. However, you can pick up some bargains on eBay if you’re willing to look for them. We strongly suggest going with sellers that have lots of positive feedback and similar products in their listings.

If you decide to drop some money on some Brilliant Stars ETBs, you’ll get eight Brilliant Stars booster packs, card sleeves, energy cards, and other similar Elite Trainer Box contents. While I’ve yet to pick up an Elite Trainer Box myself, the white sleeves look spectacular, so I’m looking forward to ripping open a box or two.

While Arceus is leading the Brilliant Stars Elite Trainer Box, there are plenty of legendary Pokémon worth keeping your eyes peeled for. And, if you’re a newcomer to Pokémon TCG or you’re returning after a break, make sure to follow our beginner’s guide to Pokémon card collecting.

If you want to stay up to date with regular PTCG news, bookmark our Pokémon TCG news page, or follow Wargamer on Google News.