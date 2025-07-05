This Elite Trainer Box must be using the move Attract, because I am drawn to it! Okay, that's a bad joke, but this is a great deal. Themed around dastardly baddies Team Rocket, Destined Rivals is (for now) the freshest expansion in the Pokémon TCG - and UK fans can now get an ETB of this set for £44.99 on Amazon (via an invite only deal to fend off scalpers). Sealed Pokémon card boxes rarely plummet in price so soon, and this is a serious discount, so don't Mankey around, go request your box!

For all you competitive Pokemon TCG players, rest assured the Destined Rivals expansion to Scarlet and Violet has beefed up some mighty TCG decks. Destined Rivals fueled decks stormed the North America International Championships this year, and there are plenty of beautiful-looking cards for us collectors, too.

After all, Destined Rivals made our best Pokémon packs to buy list for a reason. Its destiny was to be unrivalled… (Ok, that's enough now - Ed.)

So, what's in the box? As per usual for an ETB, you'll get nine boosters totalling 90 cards, plus one promo card and a stack of extra goodies.

Here's exactly what's included:

9 Destined Rivals Booster packs. (Each pack typically contains 4commons, 3 uncommons, 3 foils, and 1 energy.)

1 full-art promo card of Team Rocket's Wobbuffet. (I am sure it won't burst out of its Pokeball uninvited this time?)

65 card sleeves featuring Mewtwo and Giovanni

45 energy cards- perfect for deck building.

6 damage counter dice

1 coin flip die (With a cool red R on it)

2 condition markers

Players guide

4 dividers

And don't forget- the box it all comes in is worth something too! You can store all your cards in this and use the dividers to organize.

But let's dive in like a Dondozo and explore what you might draw from one of your nine Destined Rival booster packs, because you should always open them and never keep them sealed (bonus points if you sang the song in your head).

This set is unique as it contains characters' Pokémon; for instance, you could get Misty's Psyduck, Ethan's Pinsir, Cynthia's Garchomp, or Team Rocket's Pokémon - not too dissimilar from classic Pokémon sets like Journey Together or Gym Heroes, released back in the early aughts.

Below are some of the set's biggest chase cards you could draw from your ETB boosters:

Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex (Special Illustration Rare)

Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex (Hyper Rare)

Misty's Psyduck (Illustration Rare)

Cynthia's Garchomp ex (Hyper Rare)

Team Rocket's Giovanni (Special Illustration Rare

Misty's Lapras (Illustration Rare)- My personal favorite!

We don't know how long this ETB will stick around, so head over to Amazon quick and sign up to claim your Destined Rivals ETB for just £44.99.

