After huge price crash, Pokemon TCG's Bubble Mew shoots back up to $500

One of the most famous Pokémon cards of the Scarlet and Violet era has seen an incredible price recovery, surging to new heights after a big dip in value. Released in January 2024, the Mew Ex card affectionately known by fans as Bubble Mew, has made a name for itself as a particularly scarce and sought-after Special Illustration Rare.

We wrote about this card in December last year when it cost about $285, and while that was indeed a major spike from its original value of about $95, little did we know it would soon be considered a historic low for the cardboard rectangle - one of the most expensive rare Pokémon cards of 2024.

By early February this year, Bubble Mew copies would be selling for over $400. From there, though, the card began to slowly slump. Perhaps fans had moved onto other full art rares like the treasured Prismatic Evolutions Eevees; perhaps it was just the inherent volatility of the Pokémon card market. Whatever the reason, the bubble on Bubble Mew had popped and by mid June it had lost over $100 in value and was back to $285.

From there, however, the card has surged anew, rising just as quickly as it did in late December and even reaching new heights. Today, on August 12, copies are selling for over $500, the highest value Bubble Mew has ever held.

Despite the Pokémon collecting hobby being more popular than ever, the Pokémon TCG secondary market is looking super volatile right now. It seems like every month, fans point to falling prices on individual cards as signs of a global downturn (us too, in fact) yet it never quite seems to manifest. Still, this is a good example of why individual Pokémon cards are not a sensible investment - modern cards ping and pong all over the place.

