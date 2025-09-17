Chase Pokémon card Bubble Mew spikes in price to a record $700

Pokémon cards have been jumping up and down in value like the S&P 500 circa April 2025. A new 'the bubble is bursting' video breaks out on YouTube every week, yet product remains as hard to get hold of as ever and the prices always rebound. There's one bubble in particular that just keeps on growing, and that's the bubble around Paldean Fates Mew - this card has just risen to $700!

This rare Pokémon card has long been the most sought-after item in the Paldean Fates set, surpassing Special Illustration Rares featuring Charizard ex and Gardevoir ex, despite both featuring incredibly popular Pokémon, the latter being one of the best Pokémon cards in the meta for many years and the former being, well, Charizard.

We've been tracking this card's movements for a while. It started out at around $90 when the Pokémon set first came out in early 2024, but was nearing $400 by the end of January this year. After that it slumped, leading to our own questionable 'bubble' prediction, but then it rebounded, first to $500 in August and now to an incredible $700, cementing its position as one of the most valuable cards of this decade.

Why does Bubble Mew keep getting more valuable? Well there are lots of reasons it's popular. Obviously, none of them have anything to do with gameplay; it's all about the prestige of this legendary Pokémon.

For starters, the card features a cute, unusual artstyle for an SIR. It's also a rarity for featuring a shiny version of a legendary (well, mythical actually) Pokémon.

I also think we shouldn't underestimate the value of an effective nickname. 'Bubble Mew' has caught on, and the fact people are talking about this card and can easily identity it, only helps to raise its prestige.

As with all cards, Bubble Mew's price is tied to the popularity of the Pokémon card collecting hobby, which seems to just keep on getting more popular. 2025 has been an outrageous boom year for Pokémon, with sets like Prismatic Evolutions and Destined Rivals tickling fans' nostalgia bones and bringing in new buyers.

The new Mega Evolution era seems to have brought in even more participants, of course aided by the fact we're about to get a brand new Pokémon video game featuring the Mega Evolution gimmick.

Though Mew hit $700 in early September, it may already have peaked. The card's price now seems to be dipping back towards $650. However, as we've seen before, chances are good it'll be heading up again sooner rather than later.

