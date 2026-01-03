Budew conquers the Pokémon TCG's online client

Pokémon Trading Card Game Live, the Pokémon TCG's online client, has been completely overtaken by Budew. The little sprout has enwrapped the entire game in its tendrils and spread its roots all over the app.

If you're wondering why Budew, of all Pokémon, was chosen to be the new face of Pokémon TCG Live, it's all thanks to its incredible power. Yes, you read that correctly, this tiny little 30hp flowerbud is taking over the game. The Budew card from Prismatic Evolutions is a notorious menace. Itchy Pollen, its one and only attack, has incredible utility, as it locks opponents out of using items during their next turn.

According to the article announcing the event, Itchy Pollen was the most used attack on Pokémon Trading Card Game Live during 2025. With a legacy like that behind it, it's no mystery why they're dedicating a whole event to the little sprout, or why they're reprinting Budew as an Illustration Rare in Ascended Heroes.

During this event, which began on the 1st January and will run until the 29th, players have the opportunity to unlock a variety of Budew themed goodies. There are card sleeves, coins, and deck boxes bearing the likeness of the itchy li'l meta destroyer. There's also a new Budew Pond battle board, and some truly questionable looking outfits if you've ever wanted to rock a bulbous lime green hat that spirals towards the sky.

Are you a buddy of Budew, or do you want it to buzz off? Maybe you feel the little bud is ultimately pretty benign?

