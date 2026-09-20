This big buff bug is the least valuable reprint in the Pokémon TCG's Celebration Classic Collection

The Pokémon TCG's 30th Celebrations Classic Collection contains some incredibly iconic reprints. From Base Set Charizard to Aquapolis's Crystal Lugia. Yet, given that the collection contains 30 cards, not all of them can be winners. Every iconic group has to contain a weak link. For every Umbreon, there must be a Flareon. In the case of the Classic Collection, Buzzwole GX is shaping up to be the least exciting pull amidst a selection of winners.

Initially printed in 2017, in the set Crimson Invasion, which was part of the Sun and Moon series, Buzzwole GX was incredibly powerful for its time. Partially due to the massive, by 2017 standards, damage of its attacks and partially because it was an Ultra Beast, which meant it could be buffed up by a suite of support cards.

Of all of the rare Pokémon cards in the 30th Celebrations Classic Collection, though, Buzzwole currently commands the least value. TCGplayer records that, at the time of writing (09/20/2026), The 30th Celebration variant of Buzzwole GX currently has a market value of $4.57 (£3.41). While there are definitely worse fates than being a $5 card, the swole ultra beast certainly isn't as good at making gains as the $100+ Charizards, Lugias, and Gengars that are the most desirable reprints in the expansion.

As with any evaluation of a card's value, the reasons behind Buzzwole's lower price tag than its competitors are somewhat arbitrary and arcane. It's likely that, as an eighth generation Pokémon, Buzzwole simply isn't as well known, or as well regarded, as other earlier generation classics. As an Ultra Beast, its somewhat otherworldly insectoid bodybuilder design is maybe too abstract to appeal to collectors en masse.

Have you been able to get your hands on any 30th Celebration packs? And would you feel glad or sad to crack a Buzzwole? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord.