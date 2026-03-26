How to get Pokémon cards at retail price as packs continue to fly off shelves

2025 was a rollercoaster year for Pokémon TCG prices, with loads of ups and downs (but mostly ups), so it's not shocking that any product containing Pokémon cards is selling out extremely fast in 2026 as well - it's the 30th Anniversary, for Arceus' sake. I'm sure it will only get worse when the special set releases later this year, too.

Admittedly, now is a tough time to start collecting the Pokémon TCG, but if you're keen to get some retail-priced booster packs and other products, there are a few tricks that may make your life a little easier.

While you'll still have to spend a small fortune on those rare Pokémon cards from older, out-of-print expansions, there are regular Pokémon TCG expansions dropping every couple of months.

These sell out ridiculously fast at retailers and the Pokémon Center, often going for high prices on the secondary market. Scalpers will target these retailers early, buying as many products as they can in the hope of reselling them for a quick buck. And with hype levels so high, plenty of card shops now sell Pokémon cards at a hefty markup, too.

But if you're prepared, you can beat the scalpers and actually come away with cards at retail value or as close as possible - that's the best we can hope for right now, okay?

What are the different Pokémon TCG products?

It's important to start with an understanding of the various products and their respective retail prices when you start hunting for Pokémon packs to rip open. After all, if you don't know the baseline prices, you won't know if you're getting a good deal. Here's what you should be on the lookout for:

Single packs (~$5/£4)

Single boosters offer 10 Pokémon cards. It's worth noting that, besides some small card shops, official retailers won't hold single packs of special sets like Prismatic Evolutions.

Elite Trainer Box (~$49.99/£49.99)

Elite Trainer Boxes are the most common product, offering nine booster packs alongside a promo and some other goodies. Both standard and special sets have ETBs, and if you're lucky, you can also try to grab the Pokémon Center versions. These retail for $54.99 / £54.99, contain two more packs, and a special stamped promo exclusive to the Pokémon Center editions, but you can only buy them from The Pokémon Company's official website.

Booster boxes (~$144/£144)

Like single packs, special sets don't come in booster box form. However, for standard expansions, these are an essential purchase, giving you 36 packs of glorious rips in one box. While there aren't any guarantees on pulling those coveted chase cards, more packs mean more chances, and best of all, it's a lot of fun.

Ultra-Premium Collections ($119.99/£119.99)

While not as popular as booster boxes, Ultra-Premium Collections give you a bunch of packs (typically from a variety of different sets), as well as exclusive promos, playmats, and other neat goodies. However, if you're able to find them, the special set versions of UPCs give you a bunch of packs from the one expansion, and they're far more popular for that reason.

Other products

There are a variety of other products, from blister packs and poster collections to mini tins and, well, larger tins. It would be a lengthy article if I included all of these, but the best rule of thumb is that each pack is about $5/£4, and a product should be priced at roughly the value of the packs it contains. If it's a lot more than that, you're probably looking at a listing from a third-party seller, and not a retail price.

Where to buy Pokémon TCG packs at retail price?

The best retailers to buy Pokémon TCG packs from are the ones that sell them at retail price, instead of marking them up due to the hype. Preferably, they have anti-botting measures or invite systems. You'll often find that large stores which buy product in large quantities are the ones able to sell them at MSRP.

With that in mind, I'd recommend bookmarking the following stores and regularly checking for any new products:

These probably offer your best shot if you're shopping online, though you can sometimes find Pokémon cards at retail prices in person too. If you're going that route, just don't be piling whole shelves into your cart. It's a jungle out there in the world of Pokémon TCG collecting, but that's no excuse to act like a wild animal!

Amazon, particularly in the US, has a high return rate, with some buyers across Reddit and the like reporting that there may be illegitimate cards in some resealed products. It's worth checking your products from any retailer, using our fake Pokémon cards guide, so you can make sure your packs are legitimate.

We'd also recommend avoiding smaller online stores that aren't well known. These will often sell cards at a big markup, but if you spot an amazing deal that seems too good to be true on a dodgy site, it most likely is!

When does Pokémon Center sell pre-orders of new sets?

Many retailers will regularly restock their Pokémon TCG products, filling up those physical and digital shelves with new packs, but Pokémon Center is a different beast. Besides some random, unpredictable restocks, most Pokémon Center products are one-and-done. If you want that Pokémon Center-exclusive ETB and want to stock up on booster boxes at the same time, you'll need to be there when the new set drops. But when do the new sets release on Pokémon Center?

While you'll find plenty of theories, the real answer is that nobody knows. There's no rhyme or rhythm to when the new set goes live, but the typical pattern is that it happens within a few days after a new expansion's announcement. The Pokémon Company doesn't share times, besides a release date, and your guess is as good as anyone else's.

Prismatic Evolutions, for example had pre-orders go live the same day it was announced, while Perfect Order pre-orders went live on the website four days later. And right now fans are going spare, as we've been waiting weeks for Chaos Rising pre-orders.

I'd suggest using the various subreddits for the TCG or heading to other social media platforms like Discord which follow these drops. Make sure you've turned on alert notifications, so you get the news as soon as they're up.

It's also worth noting that the Pokémon Center has some strong anti-bot measures. VPNs, adblockers, or even simply being on Wi-Fi instead of mobile data may greatly affect your ability to purchase the new expansion - make sure your device is as clean and simple as possible, don't visit the page and spam refresh when you think a drop is about to arrive, and ensure you have your credit or debit card ready for when you go to checkout.

Where can I buy single Pokémon cards?

If leaving it up to chance on packs and retail listings isn't what you want, you can always buy single Pokémon cards from websites like TCGPlayer or eBay, where a variety of third-party collectors are looking to sell their great pulls.

If there's a specific card you're after, you're probably better off buying it as a single than cracking packs in blind hope, though you'll have to pay the market price for the card you're looking to buy.

Should I pay more than retail price on Pokémon cards?

There's no right answer for whether you should pay more than retail price on Pokémon TCG products, that's between you and your wallet. While I personally wouldn't, a lot of people clearly do, and I understand why - you get to avoid the constant checking of retailers, which can be stressful and time-consuming. It's up to you if that's worth the extra cost.

I'd recommend using resources like TCGPlayer to find the market average, and then try to find listings below that, so you're at least paying cheaper than you might be.

Our final tip is to join the Wargamer Discord, where we send over any Pokémon TCG news for trainers like yourself. As well as announcements about upcoming expansions and opinions on the latest releases, we'll also ping you if there are any retail-priced or below-market-price listings, so it's worth joining for that alone.