The 5 biggest chase cards in Pokémon Chaos Rising

While Pokémon Chaos Rising has only just been officially revealed, Ninja Spinner is already on store shelves in Japan, giving us a good idea of what the English version will deliver. With a smaller selection than usual - just 120 cards in total - this upcoming expansion isn't as full of hits as some other recent Pokémon sets, but I've still locked down a solid core of Chaos Rising chase cards you should hope to add to your collection.

We're still waiting for Pokémon TCG's Chaos Rising set to have its cards officially revealed, of course. But, like many Japanese versions (especially recent ones), it's fair to expect a close to 1:1 comparison between the twinned expansions. Of course, things could change as we approach the Chaos Rising release date on May 22, but in reality, Japan's Ninja Spinner is a more than ample prediction. If a random Charizard flies into packs just before Chaos Rising launches (highly unlikely), you may feel free to mock me for my hubris.

It's also worth mentioning that, while I have taken into account the secondary market value of some Ninja Spinner cards for this list, some of these are my top choices simply because they look neat. There's no rhyme or reason to my madness, but sometimes, my #1 chase is simply a sweet-looking card that others don't seem to want to spend $1,000 on.

5. Xerneas #89

I truly believe that attaching that coveted SIR label would've made Xerneas the set's #1 chase. Sadly, that's not the case, because The Pokémon Company clearly doesn't want to make this legendary Pokémon the main draw of Chaos Rising. It's a beautifully simple Illustrated Rare that shows the Psychic-type galloping, with a flurry of colors and floral designs bursting from its hooves.

It feels like Xerneas and Yveltal have been somewhat left behind as more Pokémon generations come and go, but it's nice to see X's mascot getting some love in Chaos Rising. Sure, it would be a lot nicer if this were an SIR but, in the same breath, Paradox Rift's Yveltal is an equally gorgeous IR that doesn't go for ridiculous prices - so maybe this is for the best.

4. AZ's Tranquility #118

AZ is arguably one of Pokémon Legends Z-A's most memorable characters: a recurring figure in the series, but one that feels at home in the latest Legends entry. The tall, gentle figure is seen in his SIR with his friendly Floette, resting on a chair amid a garden of pink flowers. It all gives his his latest chase a bright, cozy feeling that I'm very much into.

In the game, AZ is just a real legit guy, whose humble attitude and friendly nature come to the fore as he helps you bond with your party - all of which makes this card even more enjoyable for Legends ZA fans like me. AZ and Floette are a formidable pair (the latter being ridiculously powerful) but seeing them simply bathing in the sunlight makes it a must-have for my collection. I really hope I get it when Chaos Rising releases.

3. Mega Floette ex #115

Well, if AZ with his Floette is on this list, then by rights Mega Floette ex #115 SIR should also be one of my favorite chases of the expansion. Thankfully, it easily makes the grade. Mega Floette ex #115 is not only one of the major 'mons in the set (even featured in booster pack artwork), but it's also a stunning chase that pairs well with AZ's Tranquility.

Unlike typical Floettes, this one is AZ's, with a unique blue-and-white color scheme. Mega Floette ex's card art is dominated by the Eternal Flower, blocking out the sun and creating a kaleidoscope of glowing dust and sparkles behind the Psychic-type. AZ's Floette looks absolutely breathtaking here and, as an SIR, I feel the card properly captures the spectacle this special 'mon deserves.

2. Mega Greninja ex #120

If you've read any of my previous chase card guides, you'll know my opinion on Mega Hyper Rare additions is low (Understatement of the century - Ed.). It usually ends up on my chase cards list out of a sense of obligation, rather than any personal fondness. Admittedly, that's still the case here. But with such a short list of cards, and prices being pretty high based on the version found in Ninja Spinner, well, it'd be wrong of me not to highlight the chase value here.

There's not really much to say about the card's artwork. Much like the SIR (more on that in a second) it shows Mega Greninja upside down, and, of course, it's another eye-straining, all-gold creation. Even though MHRs are usually destined to be cheaper than many of the SIRs on each set, that's not the case here, and it deserves a #2 ranking for being more valuable than the rest.

1. Mega Greninja ex #114

It's Mega Greninja's set, so how on Pokéarth was the SIR not going to be the main chase of the expansion? Mega Greninja ex #114 is, admittedly, one of the weaker mascot chases for a set, but it's such a vibrant piece of art, full of life and color, that it deserves to be the #1 chase of Chaos Rising. Bubbles of water surround everyone's favorite 2nd Gen Shinobi frog here, with an array of vivid, high contrast, pastel-color swirls splashing out across the card.

Despite it being weaker, in my eyes, than the Mega Zygrade or Mega Dragonite SIRs from Perfect Order and Ascended Heroes, I really like this card. The bright, primary-colored style fills the art with childlike whimsy and, as a Water-type nerd (I always pick Squirtle or Piplup when I have the chance), this is a really gorgeous chase. Sure, it's not as good as that Dragonite, nor does it have the jaw-dropping show of power that Zygarde delivers, but it's still an excellent pull I'd love to add to my collection.

If you're looking to pick up some Chaos Rising booster packs for when the set arrives, I'd recommend checking the following retailers regularly for some products:

Make sure to join our Wargamer Discord, whether you love to discuss the Pokémon TCG with other trainers or you're simply hoping to catch those retail-priced bargains before they fly off digital shelves.

Alternatively, you'll also be able to chat with other hobbyists, ranging from D&D to Magic: The Gathering, so there's plenty of conversations going on all the time. Pokémon TCG is the best of the bunch, though, let's be honest (don't tell the rest of the Wargamer team I said that).