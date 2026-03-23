We've still got a while to wait until the Pokémon TCG Chaos Rising set, er, rises (Perfect Order has to finally finish releasing first). But the Japanese version, Ninja Spinner, is already available, and full of the same Pokémon cards Chaos Rising will offer, coveted chases and all. Even better, compared to other recent Pokémon sets, Ninja Spinner singles like the darling Mega Floette SIR are surprisingly cheap right now. That could mean a similar story for the English version when it releases in May - but it also means you could snag 'em now.

I'll be honest - I'm not too excited for Pokémon Chaos Rising. Perfect Order's Zygarde focus might be niche, but I enjoyed seeing the legendary Pokémon in Legends Z-A. Mega Greninja, by comparison, isn't really my cup o' tea - but I'm a sucker for AZ and Floette, so there's a good chance I'll still be racing for those pulls once the Pokémon TCG's upcoming set launches.

Luckily, however, as a fully fledged Japanese Pokémon Cards Enjoyer, not only do I not have to wait that long, I can simply buy those singles outright without spending too much. Speaking of AZ, the AZ's Tranquility SIR - which I called one of my favorites of the set in my Chaos Rising chase cards list - has sold for just $14 on eBay in the Japanese variant.

The Mega Floette SIR (or Secret Art Rare, as they're tagged in Japan's expansions), sold for just $25.99. A long list of IRs from the set, including Xerneas, Froakie, Frogadier, and Crobat, all sit around the $4-8 mark.

Considering this set isn't even out in English yet, those prices are shockingly reasonable. Typically, a Japanese set's single prices only start to fall just as the English version is about to release. When the English set eventually drops, cards tends to sell for about the same as their Japanese counterparts' original price, or sometimes a bit more. But in this case, tons of Ninja Spinner cards are already settling down to (relatively speaking) bargain prices long in advance of the Chaos Rising release date on May 22.

However, it's looking like a different story for Greninja, this expansion's official mascot 'Mon. The Mega Greninja ex SIR has just sold for $400 on Ebay, and its Mega Hyper Rare variant at $600. While the MHR has also recently sold for just $450, the six-hundred-dollarydoo sale was more recent, so chances are the Golden Frog is going to stay desirable and pricey for the foreseeable.

If you're looking to stock up on Ninja Spinner and, eventually, Chaos Rising cards, I'd suggest using TCGPlayer to do so. There's plenty of listings from a variety of sellers, so you can wait for a great price before purchasing your favorite chase of the set.

As we approach the launch of Pokémon Chaos Rising, I'd suggest joining our Discord community. This way, you can stay in the loop on the upcoming expansion, and we'll ping you whenever we spot any pre-order listings or below-market-priced products. Best of all, you can chat with other trainers, and we're a great bunch - I'm biased, but it is true.