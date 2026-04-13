Pokémon Chaos Rising pre-orders are live, and this small set is already making waves

Pokémon Chaos Rising has officially been revealed, weeks after Ninja Spinner, its Japanese twin, landed on shelves. If you want to collect some Pokémon cards from the upcoming set, Chaos Rising pre-orders are live now. Here's where to get them while they last.

Like Perfect Order, the Pokémon TCG's upcoming expansion is another small set sitting in the shadow of the colossal Ascended Heroes. It also throws us back into Lumiose City, spotlighting some Legends Z-A-centric Pokémon, including Mega Floette ex and the speedy Mega Greninja ex. Even with the reflexes of a ninja, we doubt the Gen 6 starter could outpace a scalper jumping on boxes for the new release.

Fortunately, you don't have to wait long until you can pull some chases with the new set. The Pokémon Chaos Rising release date is set for Friday, May 22, 2026, so just a couple of months away at the time of writing. Better yet, pre-orders are now live - including the ones at the Pokémon Center. But you'll need to be quick, as they'll likely be sold out fast. Check out the retailers below to make your orders:

While the English cards themselves haven't been revealed just yet, details on how many rare Pokémon cards the set will have are available in a Pokémon press release - and these reveal that Chaos Rising is pretty titchy. There's a total of 10 exes to get, five Mega Evolutions and five standard, with just 11 Illustration Rares, 18 Ultra Rares, and six (yes, just six) Special Illustration Rares. Those figures are almost identical to Perfect Order, another smaller set which only has around 120 cards in total.

Chaos Rising is a standard set - so that means it comes in good ol' booster boxes and single booster packs that you can buy. Based on the Ninja Spinner Secret Rares shared by PokéBeach, the main chases will likely be Greninja's and Floette's SIRs. I love that Froakie's IR matches with Frogadier and Greninja's art, a lot like Bulbasaur's evolutionary line in Pokémon Mega Evolution.

If you're able to get your hands on the Pokémon Center-exclusive Chaos Rising Elite Trainer Box, you'll get an additional two packs (that's 11 packs, in total) as well as a stamped promo card exclusive to the Center ETBs. Stock is heavily limited, and while the promo has yet to be announced, it's typically one of the set's most sought-after cards.

Make sure to join our Wargamer Discord to be kept in the loop for the latest news on the Pokémon TCG, and so you can (hopefully) get your hands on some stock as soon as it becomes available. It's a tough world catching Pokémon cards right now.