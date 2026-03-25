Five underrated Pokémon cards from Chaos Rising you won't want to miss

Chaos Rising is already being talked about as a weaker Pokémon set, but that doesn't mean it won't be worth cracking a few packs. There are actually quite a few banger Illustration Rares in the cardpool, including some for Pokémon that have never received the full art treatment before.

With (we would assume) the full card list already revealed thanks to Japan's equivalent set launching March 13, we can take a look at some of those choice cards you may not have seen yet. We already covered the biggest Chaos Rising chase cards like that glorious Greninja a couple weeks back, but these are my underrated faves, the Illustration Rares that aren't big money cards, but you still might want for your collection.

Surfing Beach

I can't quite explain why I like this Surfing Beach card so much. I think it's the understatedness of the scene. The artist could've added a bunch of water Pokémon and a surfing Pikachu, but instead it's just an empty beach, a serene landscape painted with these lovely thick lines, and a little Wimpod for the eagle-eyed to enjoy. It's not the kind of illustration we typically get in Pokémon; it's more like a land card from Magic: The Gathering.

Claydol

The artificial Pokémon Claydol is really cool, yet often forgotten: case in point, it's never been an Illustration Rare before. This one is a great fit, both spooky and ethereal, and I love that fish-eye lens effect which makes the starry sky kind of circular.

Xerneas

This Xerneas card actually did get a shout-out on our chase cards list, because… well, just look at it. It's a Special Illustration Rare in all but the name, a truly beautiful card for this elegant Legendary Pokémon.

Sliggoo

What do you mean this entire evolution line is missing full art rares?!? Hisuian Goodra's the only Goomy relative to receive the treatment up to now, but fortunately The Pokémon Company's rectified that with an excellent rendition of the middle stage Pokémon Sliggoo. It's a particularly Ghibli-esque scene, this one, and I like it a lot!

Froakie/Frogadier

Froakie and Frogadier form a triptych with Greninja, but honestly I think the cards look great without the SIR version. Is there any Pokémon whose appearance can't be improved by placing it below the waves under dappled sunlight? I suppose possibly Charmander…

Tauros

It's simple, but the Kanto cow looks great here, all big and up close, with a strong pose, too, strong pose! Hang this one in your Poké gallery.

Are you going all in on Chaos Rising when the pre-order finally arrives, or are you sitting this one out? Let us know over on the Wargamer Discord.