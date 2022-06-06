Rare Pokémon card sells for $23,000 on eBay

Pokemon TCG Charizard card price - a rare shiny Charizard Pokemon trading card on a blue hex background

A new Pokémon TCG card has officially joined the ranks of most expensive rare Pokémon cards as of Monday, selling for $23,000 / £18,326.86. EBay seller ‘pokemomster_og’ referred to their Pokémon Topps Chrome Charizard Tekno #06 as a ‘holy grail’ of Pokémon cards on the eBay page.  “The Pokémon Chrome Trading Card Series 1 was a set of Pokémon-themed trading cards produced by Topps in 2000”, the eBay page explains. “It consisted of 78 cards covering the first 78 Pokémon”, and “each of these cards also had three variants included as random inserts: Spectra-Chrome, Sparkle-Chrome, and Tekno-Chrome”.

The card was reportedly “authenticated, graded and encapsulated” by a Professional Sports Authenticator, and the eBay page claims the Charizard card scored a PSA 9. According to the PSA grading standards, a Mint 9 is “a superb condition card that exhibits only one of the following minor flaws: a very slight wax stain on reverse, a minor printing imperfection, or slightly off-white borders”.

The sale page doesn’t specify what flaw the card has, but pokemomster_og says “I’ve collected since 1999 and this has been one of my most cherished cards.” “I’ve taken great care of this card for over 20 years, and the grade shows it”, they add.

Pokemomster_og also claims these boxes did not have a fair pull rate, making the super rare variants even rarer. Coupled with age, this makes the Charizard a pricy piece of paper – and the biggest sale pokemomster_og has made to date. They’ve sold first-edition Pokémon cards on eBay since March 2022, with their second-biggest seller being another Charizard card that sold for just over $4,000 / £3,000.

Pokemomster_og also shared plans to sell more rare Topps Pokémon cards in future. A PSA grade 9 Topps Chrome Pikachu Sparkle #25 is currently available for $6,200 / £4,948.96, and pokemomster_og says on their eBay listing “I have several Spectra, Sparkle, and another Tekno available too”.

To keep up with the Pokémon TCG, be sure to check out the most powerful Pokémon around. Or, if you’re new to collecting, you can find out where to buy Pokémon cards.

Staff Writer

Updated:

Mollie's DnD characters often seem more at home in her favourite board game, Betrayal at House on the Hill. Spook and storyteller, she loves poetry as much as a good TTRPG. (She/her)

