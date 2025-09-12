Pokémon Phantasmal Flames set sparks a price rise for older Charizard cards

Charizard cards are always popular among Pokémon TCG collectors, but it seems that the impending release of Phantasmal Flames has lit a fire under Charizard collectors. Both SIRs from recent sets and older Charizard cards are lifting in price - the upcoming expansion won't be the only thing setting you back in the coming weeks.

Pokémon sets typically focus on one Pokémon as the main character, plastered all over elite trainer boxes and getting deluxe SIR treatments. Surging Sparks put a focus on Pikachu, Obsidian Flames had Charmander, and Paldean Fates has Mimikyu, as some examples - and for Phantasmal Flames, that's Mega Charizard X.

Naturally, fans are getting hyped anticipating new Charizard Pokémon cards - but you can't actually buy Phantasmal Flames, thanks to repeated delays. As an unintended consequence, it seems that of the most expensive Pokémon cards of recent years are reaching even greater heights.

Charizard is often one of the best Pokémon cards, and many of its SIRs reach high prices regardless of what else is being released. The 151 Charizard ex #199 SIR has stuck around the $200 mark for months, according to Pricecharting. It dipped around June, but is now rising again, with September hitting average sales of $220.

It's a similar situation for the Paldean Fates' Charizard ex #234. Once a card that the community, in general, found pretty middling, is now more expensive than 151's SIR. At the time of writing, it has an average price of $277 on Pricecharting, a huge leaping more than $100 from its $170 average in June, and over double what it was back in May 2024. This could be due to Paldean Fates being a 'special set' and not in circulation as much, but it's still an impressive jump considering.

Those are both from the Scarlet & Violet era, but Charizard [Premium Collection] #4 from Pokémon Celebrations has also seen a recent price hike despite being on the market for almost four years. In March 2024, it dropped down to $77, but has suddenly seen a resurgence, going up to a whopping $170 in recent weeks on Pricecharting.

While there's plenty at play whenever the market shifts, I feel confident saying that it's a pattern caused by the upcoming release of Phantasmal Flames. Though I had hoped that the Pokémon hype bubble was popping, it doesn't seem like persistent stock shortages are stopping any time soon. There's Charizard fever, and with the set repeatedly delayed, that energy is being channelled into the secondary market.

