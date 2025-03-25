Pokémon 151’s biggest chase card, Charizard ex, is finally slumping in price

After ramping up in price at the end of October 2024 and again in the first couple months of 2025, it seems the biggest chase card in the highly prestigious Pokémon set Scarlet & Violet 151 is finally falling in value. Yes, Charizard ex, the card that’s had Tiktok and Youtube pack openers performatively losing their minds for months, seems to be on a clear downwards trajectory.

Now don’t get me wrong, it’s still a very expensive card (for an ultra-modern single that is, obviously it doesn’t hold a candle to the rare Pokémon cards of yesteryear). But copies of Charizard ex were fetching prices of $300 by the end of February, and the card has since lost about $70 in value, with near mint examples now selling on TCGPlayer for as low as $230.

The most likely cause of this price drop is more copies hitting the market. If gradual reprints have enabled more fans to pick up packs of 151, then that means more Charizard exs in circulation. Anecdotally, many fans have reported limited Costco restocks (which, of course, sell out almost instantly) over the past month or so, with boosters and mini tins available to purchase.

While ungraded Charizard ex is getting cheaper, the trend seems less clear for graded copies. Examining eBay, it looks like the most expensive sale of a PSA 10 Charizard ex was In January, for $2,5000 but a few examples still went for close to $2,000 in mid-March.

It’s sort of been the opposite for the newest Pokémon set Prismatic Evolutions’ rare card Umbreon ex. For that card, ungraded copies have remained pretty level, but the higher-priced graded variants have reached their peak and started dropping.

There’s a lot of chatter around the Pokémon card market right now about when and if the bubble will burst, so much so that it can be hard to sort the signal from the noise. And while these particular cards have seen minor price slumps in recent weeks, plenty of other singles are still spiking in value, from Raging Bolt to Reshiram and Zekrom.

With Pokémon sets like Destined Rivals on the horizon, and Journey Together sustaining surprising levels of hype, things certainly don’t seem to be cooling off yet, but we’ll be keeping an eye out over the coming months.

