You've never seen this Charizard promo Pokémon card before, but it's worth over $3,000

For Pokémon TCG collectors like myself, there are usually two sides we need to look out for on the secondary market: modern chases and vintage classics. However, slap bang in the middle of those two segments is the valley of unknowns (not the Ruins of Alph), a selection of cards that sit as expensive chases while not being ridiculously popular. And I may have spotted the best one of these: a gorgeous Charizard Pokémon card that most fans likely haven't even seen, let alone got a chance to own.

By and large, I'm not a fan of the Zard, and while the best Charizard cards would be a great fit into my collection, I'm not avidly chasing the draconic 'mon. That's partly because I'm a Squirtle boy myself, but it's also because there's always been a favoritism towards it in the Pokémon TCG that I tend to resent. A healthy dose of nostalgia, a sprinkling of 'far too many chases', and a dash of frustration that I probably ripped apart my shadowless Charizard have left me shrugging my shoulders whenever I see Charmander's all too famous final form.

However, I'll be damned if I don't like a piece of art, and if anything, the Charizard ex #276/XY-P is an absolutely gorgeous card. Highlighting the familiar rivalry between Charizard and Venusaur, this full-art treatment depicts the flaming dragon trapped in vines and breathing just a little fire from its jaw. Even in one of my favorite Charizard cards, I'm still happy the Pokémon is getting some Grass-type beatdowns.

This is an almost 10-year-old card, and one that's gone fairly unnoticed. It's a Japanese Pokémon card, that came with a Pokémon TCG Art Collection book, highlighting various bits of art from cards that have long since been released and now go for extortionate prices. As far as promos go, this is arguably one of the most elusive and lesser-known examples, and for that reason, it also goes for ridiculous amounts.

Considering how few there are in the market, the prices can vary quite drastically - although they're almost always in the four-digit range. However, there have been a lot of sales above the $3,000 mark with an ungraded version, and PSA 10s can go for far more, around the $7,000 range. To put that into perspective, the vintage grail for most collectors is the Shadowless Charizard, which ungraded sells for around the $750 mark.

If you're looking to get your hands on this holy relic of a card, you can find some listings on eBay regularly, so keep checking until you've found one at the right price for your situation. I mean, you could also be sitting on thousands of dollars in cash, just looking for the perfect card to spend it on, in which case, well, go for it. I'm not going to stop you - just make sure you click the link above, pretty please.

