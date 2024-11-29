Get 10 Pokémon TCG packs and a cool Charizard statue at a low Black Friday price

Whether you’re a deck-builder supreme or a Pokémon TCG collector just in it for the snazzy art, there’s no better time to stock up on Pokémon cards than Black Friday – and this Super Premium Collection is a must-have for fans, especially at its current price.

While it may not feature the newest Pokémon set, the Charizard ex Super Premium Collection is still a great buy for Pokémon TCG players, especially if you love this fiery orange dragon.

The box comes with a foil promo card featuring Charizard ex from the popular Pokémon 151 set, as well as two foils featuring its pre-evolutions. You also get an awesome display stand where you can show off your Charizard card, and a substantial 10 booster packs to crack as well.

The Charizard ex Super-Premium Collection is only $56.99 and £54.95 on Amazon US and Magic Madhouse respectively, saving you 29% / 27% on the standard retail price. For that price, you’re getting 10 booster packs from various Pokémon Scarlet and Violet expansions, ranging from Obsidian Flames to Twilight Masquerade.

Of course, the showcase piece is the Charizard display stand, which can hold a single card from your Pokémon collection. Whether you decide to show off one of your most expensive Pokémon cards or stick with the Charizard promo foil, it’ll look excellent alongside Charizard’s intense flames.

As a lapsed fan who recently started Pokémon card collecting again, this set is a great deal for me, and potentially lets me take a look at some of the cards from the expansions I’ve missed. However, I’ve also managed to get my kids into card collecting, so I have no doubt that the card display will be swiftly taken away from me.

While it doesn’t include packs from the most recent Surging Sparks set, it’s still a great bundle for those looking to score some great pulls. I’m particularly happy to see Stellar Crown among the packs available, as this is one of my favorite Scarlet and Violet expansions.

Pokémon fans can't go wrong with this deal