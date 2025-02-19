This exquisite Charizard ex Pokémon card is shockingly cheap right now

Right now, picking up Pokémon TCG singles can be an expensive endeavor. While there are some underrated cards, most modern chase cards have shot up in price following the recent bubble of hype. However, this beautiful Pokémon Charizard ex SIR from Obsidian Flames has somehow avoided the huge price hikes.

Some of the best Pokémon cards are soaring in cost, despite being relatively budget-friendly just a few months ago. For instance, Bubble Mew from Paldean Fates has gone up by 200%, while the expensive Umbreon VMAX Alt Art from Sword and Shield’s Evolving Skies will cost you a month in rent just to purchase. Even a relatively simple Magikarp IR will set you back over $200 now, a huge shift compared to the roughly $50 it was before.

Unsurprisingly, as one of the top Pokémon in the series, the best Charizard cards are seeing similarly high prices. The 151 SIR of the draconic Pokémon is going for hundreds, and when it comes to the most expensive Pokémon cards of all time, Shadowless Charizard remains a costly card – no matter the condition it’s in. However, one version of Charizard is yet to rise in price.

According to PriceCharting, a great tool for monitoring Pokémon prices, Charizard ex #223 – the primary chase card for Obsidian Flames – is sitting around $70. That’s still a costly amount for a single piece of cardboard, but compared to other chase cards for each of the recent Pokémon sets, it’s a great price.

In fact, while most chases are becoming expensive singles, especially after the newest Pokémon set arrived, Charizard ex #223 is actually cheaper than it was before. Back in August 2023, the card sold for an average of about $100, but now, you can grab it for around $70 – a sizable $30 less than it was originally selling for, and an outlier compared to most sets.

If you’re looking to add this brilliant card to your collection, I suggest scouting eBay US and eBay UK for good deals. There, you’ll find plenty of sellers offering the card, and you can review each listing to find one in the best condition. You may also find some of the cutest Pokémon available for sale through eBay’s marketplace.

This Charizard ex #223 is a great addition to anyone’s collection in the Pokémon trading card game. While the artwork may be divisive, I think the stylized nature makes it a worthwhile single to pick up.

