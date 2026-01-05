The 'world's worst Charizard Gold Star' Pokémon card just sold for $550, and it looks even worse than you think

Way back when, 20 years ago, before sleeves, toploaders, and binders to secure my collection of cards from the Pokémon TCG, I was like any other kid. Those now-expensive 'mons were thrown about in trades, folded into pockets, lost behind couches, and stuck in wardrobe hinges. That's why so many rare Pokémon cards go for a premium, after all: most people who got those cards in the 90s were as careless as me, so the exceptions command a high price. Yet it seems like I shouldn't have been so quick to throw those worn cards away, because apparently, there's a collector for everything. Even trash.

The best Charizard cards across the entire Pokémon TCG line-up range from those iconic hits that most kids have put through the wringer to the horde new Zard SIRs that plague the various recent expansions. However, few can be dubbed the "worst Charizard card", besides personal opinions, but the owner of this Charizard Gold Star has a good case to be objective about it.

Dubbed "one of a kind" by the seller in the eBay description of the listing, this Charizard card is, well, in pretty poor shape to say the least. The front is worn down, with the print layer of the card bubbling in various places due to age and degradation, while the back looks like the Zard itself has personally charred the card, perhaps as an autograph or in fury. If I were an art connoisseur, I'd even go as far as to say it's a resemblance of my transition from childhood to an adult - still me, but barely holding on.

The $550 selling price of this doesn't hold a candle to the typical ungraded value of the Charizard [Gold Star] #100. In most cases, it sells for roughly $2000, according to Pricecharting. However, it's truly magnificent that - somehow - a card in this condition managed to sell for over $500. To put that in perspective, you could get a variety of 2025's top-tier SIRs for less than that.

If anything, it does tell a story. Childhood cards found in perilous condition are a part of any collector's TCG journey if you started at a young age, and there's a level of nostalgia to this card being in such a poor condition that makes me reminisce. No, I wasn't the one to make that purchase, but I can see why those with more expendable income might want this as an unusual addition to their personal collection.

And the seller's extreme honesty when putting this card up on Ebay is just so refreshing. "Short to say this card is TRASHED," reads the original listing by user roye_richa. "It barely constitutes as a card anymore it's in such poor shape."

"Again, you are NOT purchasing a card of decent condition in any sense of the word," they continue. "This is for the collector that needs this legendary card in hilariously awful condition- it's truly one of a kind." At a time in our hobby defined by wildly inflated prices and dodgy opportunism by 'resellers', this whole story just warms my heart.

Looking to fill up your binders with some Zards? I'd personally recommend going to TCGPlayer and picking up any missing singles from your collection - and hopefully, they're in better condition than this one. In fact, I'd probably ask for a refund if they look like this Gold Star Charizard, unless you're really keen for a heavily-damaged card.

