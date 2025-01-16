Pokémon Charizard Super Premium Collection gets major discount with 10 packs

Charizard has been one of the most iconic Pokémon since… well, since the franchise started, with the draconic fire-type ‘Mon being a staple of the series. So, when it comes to the Pokémon TCG, it’s no surprise that many Charizard cards go for hefty sums of money – but you don’t need to remortgage your house to get your hands on this Charizard Super-Premium Collection, because it just went on sale with a surprisingly good discount.

Whether you’re chasing the most expensive Pokémon cards or you’re simply competing in tournaments of the best trading card game, these collections are amazing. Not only do they give you plenty of the best Pokémon packs, but they also have some brilliant bonuses – such as promo cards, figures, and more.

The Pokémon Charizard Super-Premium Collection is no different. Not only do you get ten booster packs, ranging from various Pokémon sets across the Scarlet & Violet era (excluding some of the new Pokémon sets, of course), but you also get a stunning figure of Charizard that will display your favorite card – or perhaps, one of your best Charizard cards?

Right now, you can grab the Charizard Super-Premium Collection for just $56.99 on Amazon, with a massive 29% discount. Considering the fact that you get ten packs, three promo cards, and a figure, that’s a pretty fantastic deal. Considering how fast Pokémon products are going out of stock right now, if this deal tickles your fancy, it’s probably worth jumping on it now, as I think there’s a good chance it will be gone soon.

There’s not an equally impressive discount over in the UK. However, you can pick up the Charizard Super-Premium Collection for just £64.95 from Magic Madhouse, which is still a £10 saving from the retail price. If you love Charizard or just love ripping multiple packs at once, this is a great collection to pick up.

So, if you’ve got a hankering to crack open some booster packs, make sure to pick up this Pokémon Charizard Super-Premium Collection while this deal is on. You may get lucky and pull some of the best Pokémon cards, or at the very least some lovely additions to your binder – it’s all part of your Pokémon card collecting journey.

While you’re here, make sure to follow Wargamer on Google News, so you can keep up-to-date with the latest Pokémon TCG news, including deals you won’t want to miss.