This free Pokémon card went for almost $2000 in a recent eBay auction

Not only is the Pokémon Obsidian Flames Charmander promo from the Elite Trainer Box a beautiful card, but it’s also become a meme in the community. This frustrated Charmander looking outside at a group of free Pidgeys has become a staple for players and collectors alike, and as I look at the price of this PSA 10 Charmander promo, I’m suddenly starting to relate to the emotions depicted in the card.

Notably, it’s become one of the most expensive Pokémon cards in recent years. It joins the ranks of cards like Umbreon’s VMAX Alt Art and its SIR from the Evolving Skies and Prismatic Evolutions Pokémon sets respectively.

It’s worth noting that this is not the standard promo – rather, it’s the Pokémon Center-stamped Charmander SVP 044 Promo. These are exclusive to the Pokémon Center ETBs, which are frequently rare due to their limited stock. Regardless of whether they hold the best Pokémon packs or not, these boxes sell out fairly fast, which means the promos also rise in value.

On top of that, getting a promo card with the impressive PSA 10 grade is a challenge all by itself. Even the best Pokémon cards struggle to reach that mark, and promos have notably less quality control. Sure, you can leave the card sealed in its plastic wrap, but then it’ll be graded based on the packaging condition more than the card’s quality. A PSA 10 promo without its protection is a true rarity.

So, perhaps it shouldn’t be such a shock that an unwrapped PSA 10 Charmander Obsidian Flames promo (with the coveted Pokémon Center stamp) went for £1,533.41 (roughly $1,988.05) in a recent eBay auction. Usually, a raw (ungraded) version will go for around $150-200, but it’s clear that getting a ‘perfect’ card makes it extremely valuable.

This card hit such a high value thanks to a fortuitous set of circumstances. Not only is it one of the cutest Pokémon cards around, but it’s also been immortalized as a meme. It’s the perfect storm of events that has led to it becoming a valuable addition to any Pokémon card collection.

But don’t worry, you don’t have to be left out like Charmander, as it’s perfectly possible to get a copy of this card without spending almost $2,000.

Check listings on eBay US and eBay UK, and most of the time, you can find the stamped version for around $200. Alternatively, opt for the unstamped version for $25-30. This could come down if more Obsidian Flames Elite Trainer Boxes are printed in the future, as there will be more in the market (plus netting an ETB will get you the promo and the packs).

While Charmander isn’t a legendary Pokémon, this promo getting the coveted PSA 10 grade is nonetheless an impressive feat. You could grab the promo with (or without) the stamp, but personally, I’d wait for the newest Pokémon set if you’re hoping to keep adding to your collection.

