China gets unique Eeveelution Pokémon cards - and they’re too darn cute

China is releasing a second Pokémon TCG gem pack featuring unique versions of the mega popular Eeveelutions. There are four cards with original artwork coming in this product: Eevee, Umbreon, Leafeon, and Sylveon.

These are reprints from various Sword and Shield Pokémon TCG sets. For instance, the Eevee originally hails from Astral Radiance, while the Umbreon was a promo card in Evolving Skies. But they sport brand new artwork by long-standing Pokémon illustrator Hyogonosuke, which has never been seen before.

The Gem pack is exclusive to China, with cards in simplified Chinese, and (according to Pokébeach) launches May 16. It’s the second in a new series of ‘gem packs’ which began this year. The first gem pack – featuring a unique Captain Pikachu card – launched in January. That card now seems to be selling for somewhere between $98-195 on eBay, though it’s hard to predict how valuable these Eevee cards might be in comparison.

They’re unlikely to ever reach the price of China’s exclusive 151 Mew, however. Because only 1,510 copies of this card are being made, it has the chance to become one of the most expensive rare Pokémon cards of recent years.

Gem packs are miniature Pokémon packs containing just four cards each. These are all holofoil cards, however, and there’s the chance to open Poké Ball Mirror or Master Ball Mirror foils too. Previously, they’ve been sold in booster boxes with 15 packs apiece.

The rest of the cards in gem pack 2 contain other versions of Eevee and its evolutions, the majority of which come from the Sword and Shield era. Most of these are regular cards, but there are some ‘Pokémon V’ as well. There are some Sun and Moon cards too. For instance, one of the Sylveons is the now-defunct fairy Pokémon card type – which was discontinued in Sword and Shield.

China began producing simplified Chinese Pokémon cards in 2022 and has been absolutely firing out sets in a bid to catch up with the rest of the world. Right now, it’s reached early Scarlet & Violet sets, but is still a couple of years behind. Perhaps it’s released this product now, however, to join in with the Prismatic Evolutions hype.

