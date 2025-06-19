Grab this 180-card Pokémon TCG box at over 50% off right now

My beloved Pokémon TCG and sale prices don't exactly go hand-in-hand. While it was easy to find products on discount last year, the hype cycle since early 2025 has made it nigh impossible to get a bargain, and that's exactly why you can't skip out on this deal. Right now, you can grab a whopping 180 Pokémon cards at over 50% off - it's such a steal you'll feel like Team Rocket.

As the chase for rare Pokémon cards continues, every set seems to be running out of stock before most collectors can get their hands on them. As we approach the next Pokémon set, hoping the odds are in our favor, sometimes it's worth taking a look at past products in order to find a bargain - and this one might be one of the best I've seen in months, which is saying something since I'm hunting for Pokémon TCG deals every single day.

The Pokémon TCG Classic Box is a colossal collection of three 60-card decks, each starring Venusaur, Blastoise, and Charizard respectively. These are battle-ready selections that will help give you an edge over other players. This collection also includes a decent selection of accessories - including card sleeves, a two-player game board, a toolbox case with randomizer, two sets of damage counter cones, and two sets of condition markers.

Admittedly, this collection has been a sort of 'ugly duckling', so to speak, mostly due to its massive $399.99 retail price. Personally, I don't think it's worth it at that cost, but that's exactly why this discount is interesting. Right now, you can get the Pokémon TCG Classic Box for just $194.76 at Sam's Club, a huge $205 saving, which pushes the set into the justifiable price range.

If you love filling your collection with the best Charizard cards, you'll love playing the deck starring the draconic fire 'Mon in this Pokémon TCG Classic Box. However, if you love the chase, I recommend keeping your eyes on deals for the best Pokémon packs, and our guide can help you determine which ones to keep your eyes peeled for.

