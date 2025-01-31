Sadly, you’ll never get your hands on this adorable Pokémon 151 Mew card

There’s no doubt that it’s supremely difficult to get your hands on any Pokémon 151 products at a reasonable price – the beautiful Charizard Special Illustration Rare is as elusive as the entire set itself. But what if there were a Pokémon 151 card that’s even harder to get your hands on? Well, there is: this Pokémon 151 Mew promo card is shaping up to be one of the biggest unfindable ‘white whales’ of modern Pokémon.

While it’s hard to dethrone the best Charizard cards for sheer desirability, this Mew is likely to do it. As one of the cutest Pokémon around, the mythical Mew has been the mascot of Pokémon 151 since the expansion was released, and even though new Pokémon sets have since come and gone, Pokémon 151 is still a ridiculously special and hard-to-find set.

If you do manage to get your hands on Pokémon 151 (undoubtedly some of the best Pokémon packs to buy right now), you’ll be hard-pressed to find this Mew card. In fact, you won’t find it at all. According to PokéBeach, the Mew ex promo will be released in 2025 to celebrate the launch of the Chinese Pokémon 151 (or Collect 151, as it’s called), and even then, it won’t be found in various packs like most cards.

Instead, the Mew ex will be limited to just 1,510 copies, making it a truly rare Pokémon card. The gorgeous artwork showcases the ‘Mon flying just above some flowers as the sun beams down on it, but just like catching the Pokémon in the games, you’re up for a challenge to get your hands on this Mew ex.

Apparently, Mew ex will be available to fans in China who sign up for activities through the Pokémon Card Member applet on WeChat. Players will need to complete 15 activities across a minimum of three tournaments, with winners being selected each month on the 15th, between March and December 2025. While Collect 151 is split into four different sets (with Collect 151: Journey already available), this promo won’t be in any of them – only the lucky few winners will get a copy.

For international fans, we can’t imagine this will be made available anywhere else. 151 has been available in Japan, the US, and the UK for a while now, and China has a fair amount of exclusive Pokémon cards. However, I’d suggest keeping your eye out on eBay US and eBay UK for various Collect 151 cards, including this coveted Mew ex promo – you never know when it may pop up.

If you’re a Pokémon card fan with a soft spot for lovable Legendary and Mythical Pokémon like Mew, and you aren’t based in China, this particular card is going to be next to impossible to get. However, I think you should go and look through our full list of all Pokémon sets in order, as you may have missed out on some beautiful Mew cards that are much more accessible.

If you need a refresher on all the other ‘mons around these days, we can remind you with our guide answering the eternal question: how many Pokemon are there in 2025? And make sure to follow Wargamer on Google News, so you can keep up-to-date with the latest Pokémon TCG news, including deals you won’t want to miss.