Despite launching early last year, the Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith expansion is an unforgettable set. Offering excellent pull rates and some beautiful artwork, as well as being the last Sword & Shield set, it remains a sought-after piece for many collections. And, thanks to this offer, you can get a massive 14 booster packs for under $40 – alongside some additional goodies.

As new Pokémon sets come and go, Crown Zenith remains one of the best Pokémon TCG expansions in recent memories. While plenty of pulls aren’t likely to make the most expensive Pokémon cards list, Crown Zenith offers some of the best pull rates, with plenty of hits to get. It’s no surprise it’s one of the best Pokémon packs to buy.

For a limited time, you can grab the Pokémon Crown Zenith Sea & Sky Premium Collection for just $39.98 at Sam’s Club. For that, you get 14 booster packs, an oversized promo card of Rayquaza, and four other promo cards, which is a brilliant deal. You’ll need a Sam’s Club membership to get this amazing offer, but you can grab a free 15 days using this link, thanks to a helpful Redditor. However, Sam’s Club typically has great Pokémon deals, so it’s worth keeping.

You can find this excellent deal below, but if it says ‘out of stock’, we recommend giving it a little while to restock. There’s an order limit of 25 and an account limit of 50, so it’s been going in and out of stock since the deal was first shared.

Unfortunately, there’s no similarly excellent deal to be found for UK buyers. However, we strongly suggest taking a look at eBay for those selling their Crown Zenith Collections at various prices. Some listings are overpriced, but you have the potential to find a bargain from someone looking for a quick sale.

As we head towards the very popular Prismatic Evolutions expansion, this Crown Zenith sale is an excellent opportunity to enjoy one of the best Pokémon sets that’s come and gone. It also makes for one of the best Pokémon gifts ahead of the holidays – one that I hope someone will buy for me. Wink wink.

And, to stay up to date with regular PTCG news, bookmark our Pokémon TCG news page, or follow Wargamer on Google News.