This Kanto Pokémon just got its first full-art rare card - but only in China!

Would you believe there are still Generation 1 Pokémon that have never had a full art Pokémon card? The mammal-dinosaur ground type that took 'skull cap' a little too literally, Cubone, has never been featured on an Illustration Rare, Special Illustration Rare, or any card with extended art that goes beyond the usual border - until now that is.

While you still won't find an English full-art Cubone anywhere except the mobile app Pokémon Pocket, China is getting the first ever physical Illustration Rare featuring this Pokémon. It's one of five region-exclusive IR cards appearing in the country's third Gem Pack set, which launches on September 26.

Gem packs are China's miniature boosters that contain only four cards, with one guaranteed rare or better. This one has nine illustration rares available, and five of them have never appeared in any other product before. Alongside this adorable Cubone is an original Meowth, Gengar, Chandelure, and Ceruledge.

The Pokémon TCG began releasing cards in Simplified Chinese in 2022. But it began with the Sun & Moon series, a batch of Pokémon TCG sets that came out between 2017-2019 in other regions.

In order to catch up, China has released numerous compilation sets. It's closing the gap pretty swiftly, with its upcoming September release Ardent Obsidian containing cards from the English expansions Obsidian Flames and Paradox Rift.

It's also made plenty of exclusive cards like the Cubone above. We've previously covered China's special IR Eeveelutions, a unique Pikachu and special Mew, but there are plenty more. You shouldn't expect to see them printed in other languages or regions any time soon, so if you want this card, the secondary market will be your friend (or nemesis).

I'm surprised to discover, actually, that besides Cubone, there are still many, many Kanto Pokémon that don't have an IR. Since Black Bolt and White Flare just granted one to every single Unovan Pokémon, I assumed the first Pokémon region must be virtually ticked off, but it's not so.

Here are a few that shocked me:

Vileplume

Butterfree

Nidoqueen

The entire Geodude line

Dodrio

Muk

Fucking Gyarados, what?!

Okay stop the presses. What are you playing at Pokémon? Gyarados doesn't have an Illustration Rare?

