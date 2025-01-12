Pokémon Pocket fan turns friends’ pets into cute custom cards

How cute is this? One Pokémon TCG Pocket fan has created unique custom cards for all his friends’ pets, creating a pool of one-of-a-kind cards full of the goodest boys and the funniest little guys.

Software engineer Dylan (who prefers not to provide a surname) says that he and his friends “have been super into Pokémon Pocket and they all have wonderful pets, so the idea was easy to come by”. He adds: “I already spend a lot of time in Photoshop”, so actually creating the cards was no hassle at all.

Dylan has made thirteen of the cards so far, and they’re up there with the cutest Pokémon. Dylan says he particularly enjoyed devising the unique moves and abilities for each pet.

He says it was “so much fun trying to come up with moves that both reflected the pet’s personality and also felt realistic for the game”, so that the final results looks “like something you might see on an actual card”.

You can find more of these cards on Reddit, at u/dylanbperry. Dyland is actually open to commission requests if you fancy having your own Pet-EX card, and you can reach him on [email protected].

“I loved seeing each owner’s reaction to their pets’ moves”, Dylan says, “especially when a move referenced a really obvious behavior from the pet”. Moves like Monty’s ‘Leg Stand’, or Rocky’s ‘Blood Feud’ – which references an “ongoing feud with an orange neighbour cat” – certainly give a sense of each animal’s personality.

They’re not the most powerful Pokémon cards, but they’ve definitely got character. We all know a cat like Kylo Ex, whose ability is ‘Silent Observer’ and whose attack is ‘Sneaky Strike’; and we’ve definitely met sheep dogs like Jolene Ex, who combines the ‘Command Herd’ attack with the ability ‘Dissociate’.

There are some cute bits of storytelling tucked into other rules elements of the card. Some of these are stage one Pokémon, and we get to see the basics they evolved from: the fact that Kylo Ex evolved from ‘Baby Demon’ says all you need to know about this cat!

